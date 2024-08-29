Harry Wilson had a 9-2 winner in his last column - find his tips for every race for the Racing League finale at Southwell

Harry Wilson found a 9-2 winner in his last column and is back with his advice for the Racing League meeting at Southwell this evening...

5.45 Southwell

tote.co.uk It's The Final Countdown Racing League R36 Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Natzor

Natzor bounced back from a couple of lesser efforts when beaten a neck at Thirsk on his penultimate start, form that has been boosted by the winner going in again since, and lost out by just a length at the Racing League meeting at Newcastle last week, when doing best of those off the pace. He's got plenty of form on Tapeta, the longer trip is fine and he should be a force off the same mark as last time.

Natzor 17:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David O'Meara

6.14 Southwell

tote.co.uk It's A 3 Horse Race Racing League R37 Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Kodi Lion

Brunel Nation is not passed over lightly for the in-form Richard Hughes, but Kodi Lion has been dropped 1lb for a good third in a much better race than this last time and could be too good for these on this big drop in class. He overcome a troubled passage to win at Ascot last month on his first try at this trip, form that has been franked by the next three home all winning on their next start, and he could have plenty more to offer.

Kodi Lion 18:14 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

6.43 Southwell

tote.co.uk Live On The Racing App Racing League R38 Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Northern Spirit

Northern Spirit showed the benefit of his Thirsk return when a fast-finishing second at Newcastle last week, failing only by a neck to reel in Bright having had to wait for a clear passage. He probably got away with a fast pace on a stiff track over 5f that day, but a return to this 6f trip, which he has recorded all of his wins over, looks ideal, while he gets to run off the same mark as last time, which means he's officially 2lb well in. He handles Tapeta and should go well.

Northern Spirit 18:43 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

7.12 Southwell

tote.co.uk It's Not Over Yet Racing League R39 Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Cinnodin

Cinnodin has returned to form since getting back on the all-weather, finishing fast for third at Chelmsford last month before being denied a clear run at Wolverhampton last time. He's the only course winner in the field, is just 1lb above his last winning mark and should go close granted more luck in running.

Cinnodin 19:12 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

7.41 Southwell

Tote.co.uk Joins The Racing App Racing League R40 Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Tropez Power

Tropez Power almost took advantage of his lower turf mark at Beverley last month in a first-time visor, which has been retained, but he's at his best on Tapeta and, although he got too far back at Wolverhampton last time, he wasn't beaten that far in the end. He's three from five at Southwell and is effectively on the same mark as for his last course-and-distance win when accounting for Brandon Wilkie's valuable 5lb claim. He'll need luck in running, but hopefully there is enough pace on for him to go well.

Tropez Power 19:41 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb) Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

8.10 Southwell

Tote.co.uk Who'll Take The Crown Racing League R41 Handicap, 1m3f

Harry's tip: Great Bedwyn

Great Bedwyn didn't look like he quite got home over 2m½f in a better race at York last time, but he was a close third behind the progressive Align The Stars at Glorious Goodwood, while the form of his Newbury win the start before that has been franked by the runner-up. This drop in trip could suit and he's won on Tapeta before, so he should be a major player down in class.

Great Bedwyn 20:10 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

8.40 Southwell

Tote.co.uk Big Finale Racing League R42 Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Jer Batt

Jer Batt got the better of rapid improver American Affair in a Sunday Series event at Haydock last time, recording a very useful Racing Post Rating of 101, and could still be underestimated by his new mark of 92. He has course form figures of 12, latterly running into a subsequent Listed winner, and could rate higher still.

Jer Batt 20:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

