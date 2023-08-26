Goodwood Placepot picks: Tom Segal has three bankers in his perm

Glorious Goodwood didn't go as Charlie Johnston planned but the stable has a great record at the track over the years and a couple of his horses look worth putting in the Placepot.

The first is The Gatekeeper , who might get his own way in the mile handicap (4.45), although that is a tight race and the three-year-old Sudden Ambush is worth including.

The other Johnston runner to consider is Benacre , who is stepping up to a mile and a half (3.35) but is bred to suited by the extra test of stamina. Obviously he has to prove he stays, so the safe option would be to include Sovereign Spirit , who has been acquitting himself well in competitive races.

It's hard to keep course specialist Spanish Star out of the Placepot in the sprint handicap (2.25). He goes in alongside Many A Star , who also likes the track and will be suited by the return to better ground.

The other races look much more straightforward with the William Haggas-trained Remaadd standing out in the two-year-old maiden (1.50) after his excellent debut effort at Haydock, while Torre Del Oro has a big class edge according to official ratings in the seller (3.00).

Finally, while there are some regally bred newcomers in against Cherry in the fillies' maiden (4.10), her second at Doncaster was given a big boost when the winner landed a Listed race at York in the week.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

5 Remaadd

2.25

5 Spanish Star

7 Many A Star

3.00

4 Torre Del Oro

3.35

4 Benacre

6 Sovereign Spirit

4.10

1 Cherry

4.45

3 The Gatekeeper

6 Sudden Ambush

1x2x1x2x1x2=8 lines

