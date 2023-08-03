Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250k guaranteed pool on day four

The marathon handicap which opens day four (1.50) at Goodwood is a real minefield, but I'm quite happy to put Law Of The Sea and The Grand Visir , my two main selections, into the Placepot perm and will add the super-consistent Calling The Wind , who seems better than ever at the age of seven.

I tried to oppose Nostrum in the second (2.25) but he was really impressive on his return last month and Sir Michael Stoute's softly-softly approach (he swerved Paddington in the Sussex) will likely pay dividends before he is unleashed in top company later in the season.

The Golden Mile (3.00) is the big draw race of the season, so I am not including anything emerging from a double-figure gate.

Lattam is a very obvious one, having been withdrawn from Ascot at the weekend because the ground wasn't considered soft enough.

He is drawn in stall three and should go close for William Haggas, but Tacarib Bay has to go in as well from stall four having run so well in the International at Ascot, winning his side.

Highfield Princess hasn't managed to win this season, but even her worst run of the campaign would be good enough to be placed in the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) in a normal year and she ought to be banker material, so I'll just go with her to keep the perm down.

Similarly, Hamish is about as consistent as you can get and he has a big class edge over his rivals in the fifth (4.10) despite carrying a penalty for this season's Group 3 victories.

That at least gives us plenty of scope for a few in the final leg, which is a very trappy nursery (4.45).

Charlie Johnston's Specific Times won with tons in hand on his handicap debut last time, while Flag Of St George ran really well at Windsor last week – they're my top two. Ralph Beckett's Serried Ranks might prove best of his three runners despite the market suggesting otherwise.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

1 Calling The Wind

3 The Grand Visir

5 Law Of The Sea

2.25

7 Nostrum

3.00

7 Tacarib Bay

13 Lattam

3.35

6 Highfield Princess

4.10

1 Hamish

4.45

5 Serried Ranks

7 Flag Of St George

11 Specific Times

3 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 3 = 18 lines



Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.