Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250k guaranteed pool on day five

It's going to be difficult to cop the Placepot at Goodwood with so many runners on bad ground.

The three on my shortlist for the opener are Monsieur Kodi , Cooperation and Capote's Dream and hopefully one of them will serve it up to favourite Zaman Jemil, who has to prove he goes on the ground.

So does Sweet William , who is a warm order in the second (2.25), but I'm inclined to think he will, so he goes in with my each-way fancy Mr Curiosity .

I need a banker to make the perm manageable, so it's Free Wind in the third (3.00). I'm not sure she has been quite at her best this season, but she performed miracles to win the last time she raced on bad ground given the interference she suffered, and it might be going back on such a surface will do the trick.

Charlie Hills might well have the Stewards' Cup by the short and curlies as I give his Orazio and Tanmawwy serious chances, but I'll also add Chairmanoftheboard as I can see him going well at a price.

There isn't much soft-ground form to go on in the next (4.10), but Scholarship does handle such conditions and Sophia's Starlight ran a blinder considering a slipped saddle on Tuesday, so they will do for me.

There's a lot of guesswork involved in the maiden (4.45), but Richard Hannon's Stratocracy has a Group 2 entry and is by a soft-ground performer, and Individualism looks sure to improve on a promising first run for the Johnston team.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

8 Monsieur Kodi

11 Cooperation

14 Capote's Dream

2.25

7 Sweet William

10 Mr Curiosity

3.00

1 Free Wind

3.35

4 Tanmawwy

5 Orazio

26 Chairmanoftheboard

4.10

5 Sophia's Starlight

6 Scholarship

4.45

6 Individualism

13 Stratocracy

3x2x1x3x2x2=72 lines

