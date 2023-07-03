Ffos Las Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders seeks a wedge of the £100,000 guarantee on Tuesday

Ffos Las is the place to be for the Tote's £100,000 Placepot guarantee on Tuesday and Bama Lama takes the eye in the opener (6.30). She finished second in this off 2lb higher last year and the Rod Millman stable is in excellent form.

I will also throw in King Of Speed with Kaiya Fraser taking off a useful 5lb. He should be suited by the return to 6f after failing to see out 7f last time.

Labalaba produced a promising debut effort at Salisbury in June and is expected to go one better in a weak 6f maiden (7.00).

The mile maiden (7.30) will also not take much winning. Doras Tamar , an eyecatcher on her first start at Lingfield a month ago, is banked on.

The 1m2f fillies' handicap (8.00) is more open and Mrs Twig is potentially on a decent mark for her handicap debut. As is Kevin Philippart de Foy's representative Apollo's Angel , who is out of a South African Grade 1 winner.

The Windsor form line concerning Tuxedo Junction and Wisper last month looks strong with the winner scoring easily off 7lb higher last weekend, so both are selected in the 1m2f handicap (8.30).

Masterdream gets the vote in the finale (9.00). He was given too much to do from off the pace when third to two in-form rivals in a similar race at Bath recently and is handicapped to go close off 1lb lower.

Ffos Las Placepot perm

6.30

3 King Of Speed

8 Bama Lama

7.00

5 Labalaba

7.30

5 Doras Tamar

8.00

2 Mrs Twig

5 Apollo's Angel

8.30

1 Wisper

2 Tuxedo Junction

9.00

1 Masterdream

2x1x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

