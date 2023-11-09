Exeter Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

There are a couple of competitive heats at Exeter but the opening novice hurdle (12.35) probably isn't one of them and Wrappedupinmay should at least make the first two for Placepot purposes.

He boasts the best bumper and hurdle form on admittedly limited evidence and was reportedly badly in need of the run when an odds-on second on his return.

There are a few last-time-out winners in the next (1.10), the pick of whom may be Ma Belle Noire , while Cast's Tasha was on the up when last seen and could go well.

There's a big field for the next (1.45) but only three should count, and the chances are the penalised Asta La Pasta will struggle to concede a penalty to Diamond Ri , who arguably had better bumper form, and Insurrection .

The fourth (2.20) is a real minefield and the suggestions, without any confidence, are Filanderer , Danton and Arthalot .

I'm no real fan of banking in novice chases (2.55), but I can't see a massive Placepot payout for this meeting and want to keep the perm small. Exeter's fences are among the softest around, so hopefully Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay will do the business and stay on his feet.

That just leaves the Haldon Gold Cup (3.30), in which I want to be with a patiently ridden horse, and with War Lord out of the handicap the two who appeal are Brave Seasca and Indiana Jones .

Exeter Placepot perm

12.35

6 Wrappedupinmay

1.10

3 Ma Belle Noire

5 Cast's Tasha

1.45

3 Diamond Ri

5 Insurrection

2.20

1 Filanderer

2 Danton

5 Arthalot

2.55

4 Stay Away Fay

3.30

3 Brave Seasca

4 Indiana Jones

1x2x2x3x1x2 = 24 lines

