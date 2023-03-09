Exeter Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with four bankers for the £100,000 pool

The Tote are putting up their £100,000 guarantee at Exeter for the Placepot on Friday and the opening 2m½f maiden hurdle (1.50) should go to . He looks like banker material.

There will be three places on offer for the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (2.25), but it's worth putting two in. will handle ease in the ground and rates the next best.

One of my best bets of the day runs in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (3.00) and it’s worth banking on , who lines up for in-form trainer Jane Williams.

will be suited by the forecast rain in the 2m½f handicap hurdle (3.35) and while I’m not sure he'll win as it's his first run following a break, he should place.

There are eight declared for the 2m7f novice handicap hurdle (4.10) and provided they all stand their ground and three places are available, it can pay to bank on .

The final leg is the 2m½f novice handicap hurdle (4.40) and this is another wide-open contest. Take a chance on the in-form and well-handicapped .

Exeter Placepot perm

1.50

1 Impose Toi

2.25

1 Caspers Court

2 Voyburg

3.00

5 Gladiateur Allen

3.35

3 Red Dirt Road

4.10

1 Langley Hundred

4.40

2 Port Or Starboard

11 Girandole

1x2x1x1x1x2 = 4 lines

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.