Epsom Placepot picks: Tom Segal with three bankers in his perm

All eyes will be on Longchamp but the racing at Epsom is competitive and the Placepot will take some cracking.

In the opening nursery (2.15), there are loads with a chance but Mercian Warrior bumped into a good horse in a valuable race at the Curragh last time and looks well handicapped on that effort.

The winner needs to be found with only four in the Betfred Derby 'Wild Card' EBF Conditions Stakes (2.50) and all of these juveniles have shown a lot of promise. Victorious Street was unlucky in a good race on his debut and is the first choice, but I wouldn't be sleeping on the more experienced Sayedaty Sadaty , who looked good at Kempton last time.

Forceful Speed is improving and looks the one to beat in the 1m4f handicap (3.25), but it's competitive and it might also be worth sticking in Scintillante . He ran better than the formbook would suggest at Newbury last time and has more improvement in him.

The Epsom stalwart Soto Sizzler is really well handicapped on his best form and always runs well at the track, so can be relied on in the Stanley Wootton Handicap (4.00), while the final banker is Strong Impact , who will never get a better chance to get off the mark than in the Epsom – Home Of Group 1 Winners Novice Stakes (4.35).

The final Placepot race (5.10) is tough but the bottom two in the weights, Hi Clare and Shot Of Love , have good course form and look sure to run well again.

Epsom Placepot perm

2.15

7 Mercian Warrior

2.50

2 Sayedaty Sadaty

3 Victorious Street

3.25

3 Forceful Speed

6 Scintillante

4.00

2 Soto Sizzler

4.35

6 Strong Impact

5.10

7 Hi Clare

8 Shot Of Love

1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

