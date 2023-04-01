Doncaster Placepot picks: Tom Segal puts two bankers in his perm

The Doncaster Placepot could get out of hand with five big-field handicaps to crack, so in order to keep it manageable it might be worth banking on in the opening Flat Is Back At Doncaster Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (1.35).

Torcello will relish the underfoot conditions and remains well handicapped on his old form. He can be relied on to hit the frame and the other banker is , who proved he could handle testing conditions when winning his maiden at Redcar. He will surely be hard to keep out of the frame in the Made In Doncaster St Leger Novice Stakes (2.45).

The Mental Health Awareness Handicap (3.20) is one of those sprints where everything can be given a chance and a lot will depend on which horse is in the right position and enjoys the run of the race. That is hard to predict before the race but has an excellent record on soft ground. He should go well as should , who has been in good form on the all-weather of late.

likes soft ground and Doncaster and has a decent chance in the 7f handicap (4.30). He's getting a bit long in the tooth, though, so I would suggest sticking in as well. The latter usually goes well fresh and is another who won't mind the going.

It's hard to know which of the three-year-olds in the Autism In Racing Handicap (2.10) will act on the ground as none of them is proven under the prevailing conditions. at least has the advantage of having already had a run and his trainer Charlie Fellowes won the race last season. He's worth including along with ., who handled ground with some give in it when winning at Pontefract last season.

is consistent and has won on heavy ground, so he is one to consider in the Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap (3.55). The question is whether he will be fully wound up and so it would be safe to also include , who was really impressive under similar conditions at Pontefract on his reappearance last season.

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.35

1 Torcello

2.10

4 Cloudbreaker

5 Forceful Speed

2.45

2 Overrule

3.20

4 Aleezdancer

5 Dream Composer

3.55

1 Bad Company

2 Baryshnikov

4.30

8 Cold Stare

11 Golden Melody

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

