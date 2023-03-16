Cheltenham Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on day 3 at the Cheltenham Festival

We've compiled four of the best bets at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

2.10 Cheltenham

Toyed with his rivals on the step up to 2m7f at Chepstow and an 11lb rise may not stop him

3.30 Cheltenham

On form there is no standout candidate and this 11yo is a big price and has an excellent Festival record

4.10 Cheltenham

Has posted two very solid efforts since returning to 2m4f and looks to have a major prize in him

5.30 Cheltenham

This week's rain has been in her favour and today's test should be an ideal fit

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our .

