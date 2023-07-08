Chelmsford Placepot tips: Tom Segal provides his perm

There are reasons for taking on some of the form horses in the Champagne Collet Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes at Chelmsford (3.55) with Potapova surely wanting further than 7f and Queen Aminatu having run badly at Royal Ascot. It might be worth avoiding them for Placepot purposes and sticking with the recent Musselburgh winner White Moonlight , who can confirm that form with Heredia.

Insanity is worth banking on in the opening Racegoers Club Novice Stakes (2.10) after his eyecatching debut effort at Windsor. He was strong in the market that day and there should be plenty more to come from him.

The final banker is Cuban Breeze in the concluding sprint handicap (5.05). She missed the break at Chester last time and had no chance thereafter but she has often run well at this track and has won off higher marks than this in the past.

The other three handicaps look much more complicated, although Eastern Charm is in good form and should have more to offer in the Ace Resin Handicap (2.45). She goes in along with Don't What Me Boy , who looked unlucky not to finish a lot closer at Newcastle last time.

War In Heaven might be better over a bit further but he is so good on the all-weather that he will surely still go well in the CCR Welcomes The Japan Racing Association Handicap (3.20). There is a chance he could get too far behind back in trip and so the recent Wolverhampton winner Secret Moment goes in too.

The Happy Birthday Linda Handicap (4.30) is far from the best race on the card but it is probably the most competitive. It is possible to make a case for loads but I think Monaadhil could represent good Placepot value as he he has an excellent record at the track having won three times over course and distance already. He's not getting any younger, though, and so the three-year-old Ben Hamrash is suggested too, although he does have a tricky wide draw to overcome.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

2.10

6 Insanity

2.45

1 Eastern Charm

9 Don't What Me Boy

3.20

3 War In Heaven

7 Secret Moment

3.55

1 White Moonlight

4.30

7 Monaadhil

9 Ben Hamrash

5.05

1 Cuban Breeze

1x2x2x1x2x1= 8 lines

