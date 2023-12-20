Chelmsford Placepot tips: James Hill's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The £50,000 Placepot kicks off with one of those tricky three-runner affairs (4.30). Guy Fawkes made a winning debut at Southwell last time and should see off the Phil McEntee pair of DJ Zanetti and Eadha. But while I think we can discount the latter, DJ Zanetti showed a good level of form on his debut last year. We haven't seen him since, but his Racing Post Rating is only a few pounds off the favourite so it's prudent to include him.

In the leg two nursery (5.00) the most eyecatching jockey booking is David Egan on the David O'Meara-trained Musical Diva . I don't think we can leave her out, while Via Blanca showed a liking for the minimum trip at Lingfield last time.

We'll bank in the next two. In the fillies' novice (5.30) we have Star Mind , who got off the mark at Wolverhampton last time. That was over 7f and she drops back a furlong here under a penalty, but she's got a nice draw in three and the cheekpieces have improved her. Annafel should win the following novice (6.00).

The penultimate leg is another tricky nursery (6.30). Notre Dame is worth including stepping back up to 7f as she was staying on when third at this track last month. Rossa Ryan has a good record for the Johnstons on the all-weather, so last-time-out winner Desert Raider is the other pick.

The 7f handicap (7.00) is the feature on the card. I think we should include the hat-trick-seeking Riot , especially with Danny Tudhope in the plate, while the class horse in the line-up is Sterling Knight .

Chelmsford Placepot perm

4.30

1 Guy Fawkes

2 DJ Zanetti

5.00

7 Via Blanca

11 Musical Diva

5.30

1 Star Mind

6.00

1 Annafel

6.30

2 Desert Raider

5 Notre Dame

7.00

1 Sterling Knight

5 Riot

2x2x1x1x2x2=16 lines

