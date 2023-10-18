Chelmsford Placepot tips: James Hill with his picks for Thursday's £50,000 guaranteed pool

We're down to seven runners in the opening juvenile novice (5.00), but it's safe enough to bank on Whip Cracker . He showed a decent level of form when second at Newmarket on his debut.

In leg two, a 7f handicap (5.30), Bluebells Boy and Last Date are the only course winners in the field and there's little between the pair on form.

It's another 7f handicap in leg three (6.00) and just seven runners. The drop back a furlong should suit Gulmarg , and I'll also include the David O'Meara-trained Riot , who has the assistance of Hector Crouch. Crouch has a 50 per cent strike-rate on O'Meara's older horses this year.

Leg four is a tricky mile handicap (6.30). Adace has a decent record at Chelmsford and seems to have returned to form. She can reverse placings with Shabs from last time. That one doesn't have the best of draws so it's worth including one of the three-year-olds instead. I'll opt for Doves Of Peace .

Batal Dubai rates a banker in the penultimate leg (7.00), a 6f handicap. I'll be disappointed if he isn't at least placed, and it gives us space to include three in the concluding 1m6f handicap (7.30).

Estrela Star is as much as 13lb better off with Tradesman from their course-and-distance meeting in August. I'll include that pair along with last-time-out winner Ray's The One .

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.00

4 Whip Cracker

5.30

4 Bluebells Boy

5 Last Date

6.00

1 Gulmarg

3 Riot

6.30

4 Adace

7 Doves Of Peace

7.00

2 Batal Dubai

7.30

4 Ray's The One

5 Tradesman

7 Estrela Star

1x2x2x2x1x3 = 24 lines

