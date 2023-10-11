Chelmsford Placepot picks: James Hill's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

There are five tricky handicaps to navigate from leg two onwards so we're going to bank in the opening juvenile novice (4.25). Pressure's On has been placed in four of his six starts and should have finished closer when given too much to do in the Racing League at Wolverhampton last time. His draw's a bit kinder on this occasion.

The second leg (5.00) has some notable jockey bookings. Hollie Doyle takes the ride on Done Decision , who is better than what he showed last time, while Oisin Murphy is booked for Nubough .

In the mile handicap (5.30) Leadenhall goes in despite being frustrating, while Urban Sprawl has the form and a nice draw in three.

I'd be happy to bank on Lunarscape in leg four (6.00) if only she wasn't drawn 11 of 11. The Gosdens' Velvet Crush has a much better berth in stall two so we'll see if the blinkers work.

The Waiting Game is on a five-timer and has to go in leg five (6.30). She's taking a big rise in class, though, so it's prudent to also include Kit Gabriel .

The final leg (7.00) is a desperate race. Arlecchino's Gift returned to form when second over course and distance last time, but Jumira Bridge wasn't far behind and he has the better draw on this occasion.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

4.25

6 Pressure's On

5.00

8 Nubough

9 Done Decision

5.30

4 Urban Sprawl

8 Leadenhall

6.00

2 Lunarscape

6 Velvet Crush

6.30

2 Kit Gabriel

9 The Waiting Game

7.00

4 Arlecchino's Gift

6 Jumira Bridge

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

