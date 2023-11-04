Carlisle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guarantee

The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee heads to Carlisle and impressive bumper winner Johnnywho is banked on in the novice hurdle (12.45). He could be in for a big season.

The action gets tougher in the following races. Brandy McQueen recorded a wide-margin success on his chasing debut this month and, as the only horse in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (1.20) with a recent run, is selected. Go with fencing debutant Blue Fin as insurance. He was a fair novice hurdler.

Next up is a 2m1f handicap hurdle (1.55) and Ibbenburen should tighten up for his return from almost two years off at Uttoxeter in September. The lightly raced Dunnet Head has found a weak opening for his handicap debut and also takes the eye.

I’m quite sweet on Bass Rock at the prices in the feature Colin Parker (2.30). However, Irish raider Mahler Mission is the one to beat and also merits inclusion.

Tentative picks in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.05) are the race-fit Shallow River and returning pair Caraci Castle and Theme Tune.

Yes Indeed is one of my best bets of the day and can go close in the finale (3.40). Street Value is an interesting overseas contender and provides a nice back up.

Carlisle Placepot perm

12.45

7 Johnnywho

1.20

3 Brandy McQueen

5 Blue Fin

1.55

1 Ibbenburen

3 Dunnet Head

2.30

3 Bass Rock

4 Mahler Mission

3.05

5 Caraci Castle

7 Theme Tune

8 Shallow River

3.40

2 Street Value

3 Yes Indeed

1x2x2x2x3x2=48 lines

