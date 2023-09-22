Ayr Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his perm for the £150,000 pool on Gold Cup day

The Tote are putting up a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot on Ayr Gold Cup day and it’s worth playing the bet there. The opening mile handicap (1.15) is wide open, but Diamondonthehill is in good form and looks certain to go well. Revich is the next best.

The Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Doonside Cup Stakes (1.50) is next and it’s a different contest now My Prospero is out. Pride Of America should still be in the first two, though.

The Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup Handicap (2.25) is as open as you’d expect, but there are some in-form horses in the line up. Rathbone and Wobwobwob are two of them.

Raqiya will be a warm order for the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Firth of Clyde (3.00), but there are some smart horses in opposition. Great Generation has won two and is the pick.

The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap (3.35) is the feature and Orazio is a worthy favourite. It’s also worth including Significantly, who was a close second in the Portland at Doncaster.

City Burglar has been in good form and rates the pick of the bunch in the mile nursery (4.10).

Ayr Placepot perm

1.15

2 Revich

6 Diamondonthehill

1.50

4 Pride Of America

2.25

9 Wobwobwob

19 Rathbone

3.00

4 Great Generation

3.35

7 Orazio

22 Significantly

4.10

1 City Burglar

2x1x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

