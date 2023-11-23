Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The £50,000 Tote Placepot guarantee moves on to Ascot and Beat The Bat makes plenty of appeal in the opening 2m3½f maiden hurdle (12.15). Kick off with him as banker material.

The winner will be required in the 2m3f novice handicap chase (12.50) and I made this between Monviel and Samarrive . Put both in and hope The Carpenter doesn’t beat them.

The winner will also be needed in the 1m7½f introductory hurdle (1.25) and it looks a two-horse race between Doddiethegreat and Inthewaterside . Put both in again.

Fidelio Vallis is one of my stronger fancies and he goes into the perm in the 2m5f handicap chase (2.00). He is unproven at the trip though, so take out some insurance with Neon Moon .

The 1m7½f handicap hurdle (2.35) is a tricky race, but Faivoir could run well. He is quirky and likely to either win or bomb out completely, so put the more consistent Gin Coco in too.

Hold That Taught is another who might either win or run awfully given his inconsistent profile, so put him into the perm in the 3m handicap chase (3.10) alongside Tea Clipper .

Ascot Placepot perm

12.15

3 Beat The Bat

12.50

1 Samarrive

3 Monviel

1.25

2 Doddiethegreat

3 Inthewaterside

2.00

1 Fidelio Vallis

4 Neon Moon

2.35

2 Faivoir

3 Gin Coco

3.10

2 Tea Clipper

8 Hold That Taught

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

