Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Wrappedupinmay has been expensive to follow so far this season, but he may just be a slow learner over hurdles and he did run into a subsequent Grade 2 winner when beaten at odds-on last time.

His bumper form suggests he's going to look stupidly well treated off a mark of 118 soon enough and I'm happy to bank on him in the opening leg (12.40) of Ascot's Placepot.

The same connections hold all the aces with Solo in a pitiful turnout for race two (1.15), but after that it gets much harder.

Harry Cobden could well be going for a treble in the next (1.50) and Cap Du Mathan , who shaped well when fourth to Boothill here on his return, is well enough handicapped to bring it up.

Black Gerry , who looked good at the course in the spring, can be forgiven for a poor run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and looks next best.

I'm staying with the old guard in the Long Walk (2.25) and suggest it will be tough to keep both of Champ and Paisley Park out of the frame, while in the fifth (3.00) I'm going to add two more to my outside fancy Larry .

The nearer to good the ground is, the better Flegmatik is likely to run, while Yeah Man would have at least gone very close against Victtorino here but for falling at the last seven weeks ago and is worth another chance.

In the last, I think the front two in the market, Iberico Lord and Altobelli, will have it to prove on ground that surely won't be far off good, so my outsider Faivoir and last-time-out winner Hansard are the two suggestions.

Ascot Placepot perm

12.40

2 Wrappedupinmay

1.15

1 Solo

1.50

3 Black Gerry

6 Cap Du Mathan

2.25

2 Champ

7 Paisley Park

3.00

3 Flegmatik

7 Larry

10 Yeah Man

3.35

1 Hansard

3 Faivoir

1x1x2x2x3x2 = 24 lines

