Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £500k guaranteed pool on Friday at the Grand National festival

is very much the one to beat in Aintree's day two opening Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45), but it's dangerous banking on a horse for the Placepot after a very hard race at Cheltenham, so I'm adding the fresh , who got his act together with a runaway win in handicap company at Kempton last month.

This will be a decent-sized perm to small stakes as it's seriously hard. My four in the handicap hurdle (2.20) would be well-handicapped mares and , plus less exposed pair and , with the angle being to avoid horses who ran too well, or at all, at Cheltenham.

The Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55) has the usual mix of those who ran at Cheltenham and those who didn't, and it's far from easy. My two would be the unbeaten , who was the best part of a furlong clear two out last time and could be anything, and , who was still learning on the job last time and shapes as though a well run race will suit.

Fakir D'Oudaries is going for three in a row in the Marsh Chase (3.30), but hasn't been in top form this season, so for that reason I reckon Paul Nicholls will win it with either the hugely improved or the frustrating but very talented , who likes it here and was second last year.

I had a shortlist of around ten for the Topham (4.05) and still wouldn't be massively confident, but the selections are , , and .

Albert Bartlett winner is the one to beat in the Sefton (4.40), but it's seriously competitive again and I'll add in , who shapes as though he will improve with the step up in trip.

Aintree Placepot perm

1.45

2 Complete Unknown

3 Gerri Colombe

2.20

8 Dargiannini

9 Molly Ollys Wishes

10 Martello Sky

15 Playful Saint

2.55

1 Altobelli

8 No Looking Back

3.30

4 Hitman

7 Pic D'Orhy

4.05

2 Burrows Saint

14 Geskille

16 Phoenix Way

18 Demachine

4.40

3 Grey Dawning

13 Stay Away Fay

2x4x2x2x4x2 = 256 lines

