Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day two £250,000 guaranteed pot

Day two at Aintree looks seriously difficult for Placepot punters with even the Graded races looking trappy, so it will be a fair-sized perm to small stakes.

I could make a case for all of the runners in the opener (1.45), but I'm a fan of Broadway Boy , who is one of the freshest of the runners, while you have to respect Inothewayurthinkin after the way he demolished his Kim Muir rivals.

The second leg (2.20) is incredibly hard, but I'll be disappointed if Making Headway doesn't place at the very least. It's not a race for bankers, though, and Sonigino , who has been disappointing lately but clearly likes it here, also goes in.

I think both mares are being underestimated in the next (2.55), especially Cheltenham winner Golden Ace , who is unbeaten over hurdles since running second to Dysart Enos in a bumper at last year's meeting.

It's probably not wise to put all the eggs in the same form basket, though, so I'll leave out the latter and replace her with Supreme third Firefox , who didn't quite get the run of the race at Cheltenham.

In the Melling (3.30), I've been waiting for Jonbon to try 2m4f, but would have preferred it if we knew what to expect from Nicky Henderson's runners. He's the one to beat at his best, but I'm going with the fresh Pic D'Orhy and Ryanair winner Protektorat .

The Topham (4.05) is obviously a minefield, but I narrowed it down to two potential bets – Arizona Cardinal and Grandads Cottage – while I'll add James Du Berlais , who will be on the premises if handling the fences.

In the last leg (4.40), The Jukebox Man was unlucky to be caught in the Albert Bartlett, but he must have had a very hard race and I wouldn't be in a rush to back him.

Readin Tommy Wrong blew out at Cheltenham, but that run was too bad to be true, so he's given another chance, while Kyntara never runs a bad race and may be able to beat some of his higher-rated rivals.

Aintree day two Placepot perm

1.45

1 Broadway Boy

2 Inothewayurthinkin

2.20

3 Sonigino

22 Making Headway

2.55

1 Firefox

8 Golden Ace

3.30

6 Pic D'Orhy

7 Protektorat

4.05

2 James Du Berlais

15 Arizona Cardinal

22 Grandads Cottage

4.40

4 Kyntara

5 Readin Tommy Wrong

2x2x2x2x3x2 = 96 lines

