We've compiled four of the best bets at the Grand National festival at Aintree on Friday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Might I 2.20 Aintree

Mixed fortunes over fences this season and needs to jump better than in the Coral Cup last month when back over hurdles; however, in the circumstances (particularly a very bad mid-race blunder) he did pretty well to finish 13th and he's now 5lb lower than when a good fourth in the Martin Pipe (2m4f, soft) last March; ran a big race on sole previous course visit; cheekpieces (worn on last three starts) are left off; capable of playing a leading role.

Pic D'Orhy 3.30 Aintree

Rock-solid chaser at about 2m4f and has form figures of 11121121 since the start of last season, most recently making all in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase (good to soft; unchallenged); ran on strongly to land this contest (on soft ground) last year, depriving Fakir D'oudairies of a third straight Melling success, and commands respect back here.

Kandoo Kid 4.05 Aintree

Novice who progressed nicely towards end of last year and bounced back from Doncaster flop when clear second in Newbury handicap (2m4f, heavy) last month behind course specialist Heltenham, who followed up there since; 2lb rise could prove lenient and this improving 8yo is firmly in calculations.

Afadil 5.15 Aintree

Had a good first season over hurdles but a better horse now and was again well suited by Musselburgh's easy 1m7f when winning there in February; had a very different test in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham (2m1f, heavy) last month when having a more forceful ride but he still ran a cracker in fifth; left on the same mark and this sharp circuit should be ideal.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.