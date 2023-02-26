'You have this inner ambition that someday you will stand a game-changing stallion'

'There are many ways of going forward but only one way of standing still'

President Franklin D Roosevelt's words about fear have resonated through the decades since he uttered them but America's leader through the Great Depression and World War II wasn't short of sage advice for his people, and shrewd observations.

Those words about finding ways to move forward would sit well with Micheal Orlandi, the Mullingar stallion master and bloodstock agent whose enthusiasm for the breeding industry lends itself to devising creative solutions to the obstacles facing smaller, independent farms in a climate where the winds are blowing strongly in favour of larger entities consolidating their positions.