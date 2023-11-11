'You could go out there blindfolded and buy any one of those horses' - tributes to consummate horseman Kieran Lennon at Tattersalls Ireland

Knappers Hill thrilled the crowds at Wincanton with electrifying leaps under Harry Cobden to win the Grade 2 Rising Stars Novices' Chase mere moments before the Springhill Stud dispersal began at Tattersalls Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

Already a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and of the Aintree bumper, the victory was a poignant reminder of the late Kieran Lennon's ability to discern talent in a young horse, for it was he who spotted the potential the son of Valirann possessed as a foal, purchasing him from breeder Ronnie O'Neill in this ring seven years ago.

That keen eye and innate horseman's ability was referenced by so many of the buyers, many of whom were friends of Lennon, who came to support his family and the dispersal of his youngstock of 36 in total and comprising 17 yearlings, 18 two-year-olds and a store horse, all of which were consigned through Marie Harding's Glen Stables.

David L'Estrange emerged from the short session as the leading buyer with the owner picking up the two most expensive lots of the day, including a striking two-year-old gelding by Getaway for €75,000. It was the son of Grade 3 winner Morning Run's second trip through the Tattersalls Ireland sales ring, having cost €28,000 as a foal when bought by Springhill Stud from Hillview Stud in 2021.

"He looks all over a chaser, he has the size and scope already. He could be anything," said the buyer who was pushed all the way by determined opponents.

"We will get him back to Cleaboy, give him a few months and then have a think about what we will do with him. He could be one to go pointing with as he has everything that you need for that or we could put him into training either."

The February-foaled bay was not lacking in substance and his page had received an update with his five-year-old half-sister, She's A Fine Wine, adding a debut maiden hurdle victory for Henry de Bromhead to her bumper success at Southwell last season. She's A Fine Wine is the first runner out of Morning Run who was twice successful in Grade 3 company for Willie Mullins and is a King's Theatre half-sister to Listed Shannon Spray Mares' Novice Hurdle winner Morning Supreme, dam of Dancing On My Own who won at Cheltenham last month for De Bromhead and the Mulryans.

L'Estrange, whose string of horses in training is split between Gordon Elliott, Gavin Cromwell and Philip Dempsey, was also determined to land the two-year-old Capri gelding out of prolific black-type producer Shivermetimber.

"He was one I wanted to buy and I was determined to get him. He will get some pre-training with Paddy Kennedy and then have a summer break. I'd anticipate he will go into training around Easter of his four-year-old season," he said.

The grey was also making his second visit to the Tattersalls Ireland sales ring having been sold by Derrymore Farm for €31,000 in November 2021.

He is a half-brother to Peter Marsh Chase winner The Dutchman and to the Listed-winning hurdlers Katie Too and The Pirate's Queen, all three by King's Theatre. Their dam, Shivermetimber, won the Dawn Run Novices' Chase at Limerick when it was a Grade 3 contest and has produced four winners from seven runners.

Ferguson's tribute to Lennon

Ian Ferguson's dealings with his good friend Lennon included purchasing Banbridge from him and that son of Doyen won the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree last April for Joseph O'Brien and Ronnie Bartlett to add to his victories in the Martin Pipe at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and the Grade 2 Arkle Trial at that course's November meeting last year.

Ferguson came to Tattersalls Ireland to support his late friend and to carry on that legacy so bought a Crystal Ocean yearling with a typically strong pedigree and athletic bearing.

"Kieran was a very good friend and I was lucky buying from him too," recounted Ferguson. "I bought Banbridge from him here as a yearling and I came here today to buy one of his horses. I really like this yearling, I'm a fan of Crystal Ocean and he's out of a Flemensfirth mare too. He will come home to me and stay there until he's broken in, but he is a racing prospect."

The gelding is out of Siberian Vixen, who is a half-sister to Cork Grand National winner Mattock Ranger and to the Grade 3-placed chasers Pollywollydoodle and Over Siberia.

Ferguson added: "Kieran always bought a nice foal. You could go out there blindfolded and buy any one of those horses because you know how good a judge he was and they are all nice horses."

Towards the end of the dispersal he also bought the Poet's Word two-year-old half-brother to three winners from the family of Triumph Hurdle winner Farclas for €40,000. Ferguson was acting on behalf of Philip McBurney.

Buyers carrying on Springhill legacy

Michael Shefflin went to €36,000 to secure the Milan half-brother to Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase winner Slate House. The two-year-old is out of Bay Pearl, who is a Broadway Flyer half-sister to Listed Prix Journaliste Chase winner Buck's Dream but her most famous relation is Big Buck's, a son of her winning half-sister Buck's.

"He will be reoffered at the store sales," confirmed Shefflin. "He is a grand horse with a nice pedigree and Milan is a solid sire so we thought we would give him a chance. Kieran was always a good judge and it's nice to follow through with one of them for him."

Hugh Bleahen went to €36,000 for the Harzand two-year-old out of Juliespaddockwalk, a Gold Well half-sister to Grade 2 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle and Grade 2 Flyingbolt Novice Chase winner Bright New Dawn, who was Grade 1-placed on numerous occasions for the late Dessie Hughes. She is also a half-sister to Listed bumper winner Lyrical Theatre, who was third in the Grade 1 Mares' Novice Final Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The family goes back to Stayers' Hurdle heroine Shuil Ar Aghaidh, and Another Shuil who is the dam of Grade 1 Navan Novice Hurdle and Drinmore Novice Chase winner Trafford Lad.

Johnny Collins of Brown Island Stables had an especially poignant reason for wanting to buy the Poet's Word two-year-old gelding out of the Listed TBA Mares' Novice Chase third Two Swallows.

"I remember when Kieran bought him as a foal and I said if Kieran didn't buy him, I would, so I knew I wanted to buy him today. Kieran was a great friend and an incredible judge, you just have to look at the horses here today to see how good an eye he had."

The January-born gelding is the second foal out of Two Swallows who is a daughter of Kayf Tara and the Listed winning hurdler One Gulp, who is a half-sister to Mouse Morris's Grand National hero Rule The World and Grade 2 Slaney Novice Hurdle winner Venalmar.

Collins added of the gelding who he secured at €33,000: "He's a grand racy horse and won't take long to get ready for the store sales."

Jamie Codd bought a yearling son of Yeats for €30,000 and the gelding is the first foal out of Manon, a Malinas full-sister to Bothar Dubh who was third in the Grade 2 Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle at Naas for Declan Queally. They are out of La Creole, a winning Astarabad half-sister to Merigo, the dual Scottish National winner.

"He was the nicest yearling here today and I'm delighted to get him, he will probably be for resale at some stage," commented the leading amateur jockey.

"It's very sad circumstances and I think the sale is a testament to Kieran when you see the calibre of horses, yearlings and two-year-olds, that are here. There is a great turnout and shows once again how the industry really comes together in times like these."

Flash Conroy bought a gelding from the second crop of Order Of St George for €30,000. Inbred 3x3 to Sadler's Wells, he is out of Akalara who is a Masterofthehorse half-sister to Grade 2 Finesse Juvenile Hurdle winner Akilak, who carried the colours of Newcastle United legend and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer. The son of Charnwood Forest was also placed in the Triumph Hurdle and the Punchestown Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle. Graham Lee was in the saddle on each of those occasions.

It's an Aga Khan family that traces back to the 1982 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Akiyda, whose dam was acquired as part of the Boussac stock.

Fond memories of a gentleman

Opening the dispersal, Simon Kerins CEO of Tattersalls Ireland, paid a warm tribute to Lennon, which prompted applause around the auditorium.

"Kieran was the consummate horseman and looking through the tributes on rip.ie at the time of his death in April, the recurring theme was how Kieran was a true gentleman and such a lovely man. Kieran was highly regarded in the sports horse world, and he built up a huge reputation for sourcing showjumpers and eventers.

"He translated his horsemanship to the thoroughbred sector with ease and among those that passed through his hands are Banbridge, Favori De Champdou and Knappers Hill.

"Kieran's wife Breda has entrusted us to sell these horses today and it is with deep fond memories that I recall my visits to Kieran every February to inspect his stores."

The dispersal saw all but one of the 36 horses offered selling and generated €734,500 in turnover for an average price of €20,986 with the median coming in at €15,500.

On Sunday the first session of the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale gets under way at 10am.

