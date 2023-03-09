Will he stay the Gold Cup trip? Galopin Des Champs' pedigree in focus

The biggest question remaining about Galopin Des Champs ahead of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next Friday seems to be whether he will stay the exacting three-and-a-quarter-mile trip.

Just as evidence from his racing career is encouraging without being conclusive, much the same can be inferred from his pedigree.

The French-bred is by some way the best product from the small crops offered by Timos; in fact, the only other runner for the sire of much note at all is Galopin Des Champs’ own sister Flute Des Champs.