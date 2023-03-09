Will he stay the Gold Cup trip? Galopin Des Champs' pedigree in focus
Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend jump the water at the 2022 Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Edward Whitaker
The biggest question remaining about Galopin Des Champs ahead of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next Friday seems to be whether he will stay the exacting three-and-a-quarter-mile trip.
Just as evidence from his racing career is encouraging without being conclusive, much the same can be inferred from his pedigree.
The French-bred is by some way the best product from the small crops offered by Timos; in fact, the only other runner for the sire of much note at all is Galopin Des Champs’ own sister Flute Des Champs.
Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 16:35, 9 March 2023
