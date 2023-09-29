Well-bred daughter of Night Of Thunder leads the way at €140,000 as Orby Sale concludes

Fillies with pedigrees were hot property on the concluding day of the Goffs Orby Book 2 Sale, with the upper echelons dominated by those with significant residual broodmare values should they earn track success.

The best pedigree in the catalogue also achieved the best price of the day and the second highest of this first renewal of the sale under its new branding of Orby Book 2.

Derrinstown Stud consigned the homebred Night Of Thunder filly who is the second foal out of the unraced Jahafil, a daughter of Kingman and the champion Taghrooda, and she duly achieved a price of €140,000.

Purchased by agent Kishore Mirpuri and leading Polish trainer Macie Jodlowksi, there are dreams of Classic success for connections, who just had time to complete bidding on the pretty May-born filly before dashing off to Dublin Airport to catch their flights.

Her second dam was one of two Classic winners from the first crop of the outstanding Sea The Stars. Trained by John Gosden for Shadwell, Taghrooda added the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes to her Oaks success and she was runner-up in the Yorkshire Oaks and third to Treve in the Arc for good measure.

As a broodmare she has produced this season's Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes winner Israr, who like Jahafil is inbred to Green Desert. This filly's third dam Ezima, by Sadler's Wells, won the three Listed contests including the Saval Beg Stakes. It is a branch of the Aga Khan's great family of Group 1-winning siblings Enzeli, Ebadiyla, Edabiya and Estimate.

It's a jungle out there

Patrick Burns' Newlands House Stud bred Bungle Inthejungle's Nunthorpe-winning daughter Winter Power, and sold her at Book 1 of Orby back in 2019. The family's successful relationship with the sire continued throughout the week, selling a full-brother to King Power's sprint queen for €100,000 during Book 1.

Their Book 2 offerings by Bungle Inthejungle included a three-parts brother to Winter Power bought by Michael Dods for €30,000, but the highlight of the draft was their full-sister to Listed Legacy Stakes winner Funny Money Honey. The chestnut fetched the second highest price of the day for a filly when knocked down to father and daughter team of Con and Amy Marnane, in whose colours Funny Money Honey earned her Listed win as well as her Prix la Fleche and Mercury Stakes places.

Amy Marnane offered the highest praise possible after signing for the filly at €95,000.

"She is a cracker, the nicest yearling we have seen all year and her full-sister looks like a flyer," she said.

Amy and Con Marnane

Bungle Inthejungle is also the sire of Givemethebeatboys, purchased by the Marane family for €11,000 at last year's Goffs Autumn Yearling Sale. Trained, like Funny Money Honey, by Jessica Harrington, he won the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes before Bronsan Racing purchased a majority share in the colt at the Goffs London Sale for £1.1 million.

Fourth in the Coventry Stakes, he lines up in the Group 1 Middle Park at Newmarket on Saturday and is not without a shout.

"Givemethebeatboys runs in the Middle Park tomorrow and I think he has a decent chance," Con Marnane commented.

Of this latest acquisition by the Rathasker Stud sire, he said: "We will more than likely race her and she looks like a long-term broodmare prospect. Patrick Burns is pound-for-pound the best breeder in Ireland."

The purchasers are a real family team and so too the breeders, as they are a father and son operation of Patrick and Mark, while Patrick's brother Maurice owns Rathasker Stud, just down the road from Newlands House Stud.

Patrick Burns said: "We bred the mare but she didn't work out as a racehorse so came home to breed her and she produced a Listed winner with her first foal.

"We're very pleased that Con bought her, he's had a lot of success with Bungles. It's a real family success as my brother Maurice stands the sire. Mark is involved and it's the next generation breeding good Bungle Inthejungle horses."

Newlands House Stud sold three yearlings by Bungle Inthejungle on Friday, with Tom Mullins also giving €30,000 for a filly bred on the same cross as Winter Power, being out of a mare by Titus Livius.

In total Bungle Inthejungle had seven yearlings sell on Friday for €241,500 and an average of €34,500, which is more than four times his 2021 covering fee of €8,000.

One of those seven s destined for a career Stateside as Legion Bloodstock went to €62,000 early in proceedings for a colt consigned by Clonbur House, and bought at the Goffs November Foal Sale for €11,000 by Q-Cross Stables.

Kristian Villante was fulsome in his praise of the colt, who is just the second foal out of Chabelita, a winning Lawman half-sister to Listed Grand Prix de Nantes winner In Front, and the dam of a winner with her first foal.

"He was just a beautiful horse, and almost looked like a dirt horse but he is a turf horse," he said. "He is by a very fast sire and this colt looks like a very fast horse too."

The Bungle Inthejungle colt out of Chabelita in the ring on Friday Credit: Goffs

Just the second foal out of Chabelita, his sire and pedigree might not be the most recognisable in his new home but the buyers are determined to change all that.

"Bungle Inthejungle might not be a very familiar sire in the States but we plan on making him familiar with this colt!" remarked Kyle Zorn.

Jean Errity of Clonbur House had more than an inkling that the February foaled bay would be a hit with buyers given the traffic to his box in Barn I.

"It's a great result," remarked the consignor. "He has been busy all week showing, in and out of his box all the time. He was very popular."

Homebred heroine for Rathbarry

James Garfield's best first-crop performer is Listed National Stakes winner and Queen Mary third Maria Branwell, ably supported by the Listed Prix Montenica second and Blenheim Stakes third Lady Bullet, and it was a full-sister to the latter that sparked a late-afternoon bidding war won by Amy Lynam at €90,000.

In addition to her full-sister, the beautiful bay is a half-sister to Listed Surrey Stakes winner Ever Given, who has also been placed at Group 3 level in the Prix du Pin and Criterion Stakes. She was bred by Rathbarry Stud, who stand both James Garfield and Kodi Bear, the sire of Ever Given, and Paul Cashman was delighted with the outcome.

"It's a great result," he commented. "The mare has been so good to us and the stallion too. She's a lovely homebred filly and we are delighted she is staying here and is going to the sprint king. There were a lot of good judges on her."

The trio are out of the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg second Lil's Joy, who was also bred by the Cashman family at Rathbarry Stud, and she is a half-sister to the Group 3 Autumn Stakes winner Blitzkrieg, by the late Rathbarry star sire Barathea.

Cashman added: "There is a lot of speed in the family; her full-sister Lady Bullet is a quick horse and half-brother Ever Given is a fast horse too. It's a really quick page."

Paul Cashman: 'It's a quick page' Credit: Patrick McCann

That pedigree allied to Rathbarry's track record were two of the reasons that Lynam was so determined to land the filly, who has three winning siblings from four runners.

"She has been bought for a long-standing owner with my dad [Eddie], who was very keen to buy her," she said. "The mare has obviously done it twice already and this filly is a full-sister to a good horse, and the dam was good on the track herself.

"She was very well-presented by Rathbarry, as their horses always are, and they consistently breed good horses so we are pleased to get her on what has been a strong day of trade."

Havana party

Havana Grey's first two crops contain Group 3-winning fillies Mamma's Girl and Lady Hollywood, while this year's Lowther third Symbology tackles the Cheveley Park Stakes on Saturday for last year's winning owner Isa Salman Al Khalifa, and daughters of Whitsbury Manor Stud's leading first and second-crop stallion were in demand at Goffs during the final session of the Orby Sale.

Johnny Murtagh, with Eddie Linehan, saw off all-comers at €85,000 for Ballybin Stud's daughter of Freckles, a winning half-sister to the Group 3 Darley Stakes winner and Coronation Cup and Preis von Europa third Enforcer. The striking bay with the white face will be another for Murtagh and Nick Bradley, for whom last year's Birdcatcher Nursery winner Wave Machine returned to winning ways at Down Royal on Monday.

Johnny Murtagh: teamed up with Nick Bradley and Linehan Bloodstock for a Havana Grey filly Credit: Patrick McCann

"It's nice to have another one for Nick Bradley, who picked out a couple for today and this was one of them," explained the trainer. "We all loved her. Timing is everything and the winner on Monday was great, it's good to have him supporting us. The sire is doing very well and when you see how many were on her, we are very happy to get her."

The filly was a successful pinhook for another family team, that of Paddy and Peter Kelly of Ballybin Stud, near Fairyhouse, who purchased the filly last December for 32,000gns.

"I loved her," commented Peter. "She has a massive walk and the sire has helped us along. She has been very straightforward since we bought her and I am delighted with how well she sold and where she is going to be trained.

"She is a sharp filly and I will be very surprised if she is not a racehorse, she could be one for the Millions race next year."

Con Marnane was among the buyers for Havana Grey's stock at Goffs on Friday and he went to €62,000 for Church View Stables' filly out of Keep The Moon, a Rock Of Gibraltar half-sister to Group 3 Premio Ambrosiano winner and Group 1 Premio Presidente della Repubblica second Orpello.

During the final day of the Goffs Orby Sale, four members of Havana Grey's third crop were sold, generating turnover of €220,000 and an average price of €55,000. His covering fee for 2021 was £6,000.

Gali the way to success

The reaction to stock by Haras de Colleville's Galiway continues to be enormously positive regardless of the type of sale, be it Flat or National Hunt, with youngsters by the sire of Vauban and Sealiway continously in demand. A case in point was the only yearling in Book 2 of the Orby Sale by Galiway who almost brought six figures, with Ross Doyle winning out at €95,000 for the colt consigned by Grove Stud.

"He is an outstanding individual and would have been suitable for any of the first two days, and that is not a criticism of Book 2, it's that he is such a standout horse," said Doyle of the colt, who is bred along similar lines to Vauban as his dam is by Motivator, while Vauban has another son of Montjeu - Hurricane Run - as his broodmare sire.

Ross Doyle: liked the look of the Galiway colt out of Extreme Green Credit: Alisha Meeder

Doyle added: "He has good size and scope and is a very good walker, he was very well prepped by Grove Stud. I have bought him for a partnership who will put him in training in Ireland."

The April-born chestnut is a half-brother to Listed Prix de Liancourt winner Extreme Fast and his lineage traces back to the Barronstown Stud blue hen Doff The Derby, his fourth dam. She is the mother of Derby and King George winner Generous and Oaks and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Imagine and the second dam of Ventura, dam of multiple Group 1-winning miler Moonlight Cloud and of Extreme Green, the dam of this €95,000 colt.

Twin success

This weekend last year was an important one for Tally-Ho Stud's Cotai Glory as it provided him with a breakthrough Group 1 winner with the victory of The Platinum Queen, and Templemore twin brothers Dan and Rory Maher are paid-up members of the Cotai Glory fan club. Their membership is secured for another while as they sold their colt by Cotai Glory to Richard Fahey and Robert O'Ryan jnr for €38,000. They bought the half-brother to St Cianans Fire and Maura's Gift, winners by Elzaam, for €8,000 at Goffs last November.

"We are delighted he is going to a good home. He is a very athletic horse and looks like a two-year-old," said Dan, who works as a farrier, while Rory works at Barnane Stud.

"He has a great attitude and was a very nice, racy foal who did very well. We are big fans of the sire."

Statistics

The trade at the upper end of the market on Friday helped the session average grow by a single percentage point to €22,186, but all the other key markers fell with the median dropping ten points to €17,000. A total of 164 horses from the 228 offered changed hands, with the clearance rate at 72 per cent. That contributed to a decline of 16 per cent in turnover to €3,638,500.

In total the sale returned an aggregate of €8,097,500, which was a fall of 22 per cent on last year while the median of €18,000 dropped by 14 points year-on-year. The two-day average of €23,136 represented a dip of 7.5 per cent.

