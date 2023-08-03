'Truly outstanding' daughter of Qatar Racing luminaries Roaring Lion and Simple Verse set for debut run

Queen Of The Pride

Join Racing TV Fillies' Novice Stakes, 7.30 Newmarket, Friday

What’s the crack?

First things first, this is a really interesting novice event for three-year-olds and up, though only three-year-olds are contesting it.

From the newcomer ranks, Imperial Quarter is a Dubawi half-sister to Prix Vermeille winner Teona out of Pretty Polly Stakes winner Ambivalent, while Venus Rosewater is a Frankel half-sister to Listed-placed Amniarix out of Bold Lass, half-sister to Sprint Cup winner Tante Rose.

However, being the first runner for St Leger heroine Simple Verse, and from the only crop by the late Roaring Lion, Queen Of The Pride really does take the biscuit for interest.

What’s her backstory?

Bred by the Simple Verse Partnership, the filly was withdrawn from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale in 2020 but at last year’s Mares Sale back there went through the ring, offered through Jamie Railton, and was hammered down for 115,000gns.

Incidentally, her dam was sold at Park Paddocks the following day, in her case for 500,000gns to Oliver St Lawrence.

Simple Verse was a dual Group 1 winner, also taking the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, while Roaring Lion rattled off four top-level prizes in 2018, the Eclipse, Juddmonte International, Irish Champion and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Talking to colleague James Thomas about Roaring Lion's foals in the spring of 2020, Tweenhills' David Redvers said: "The filly out of Simple Verse is truly outstanding,"

Tell us a bit more about Friday’s race . . .

Eleven have been declared and Queen Of The Pride, trained by the Gosdens, will break from stall 11 under Cieren Fallon in the silks of Qatar Racing.

She is next door to stablemate, the Bjorn Nielsen homebred Venus Rosewater, the mount of Robert Havlin, while the Roger Varian-trained and Ray Dawson-ridden Imperial Quarter is on the other side in stall two. She was bred by Rabbah Bloodstock and carries the Ali Saeed silks.

Of those with experience, Dark Angel’s daughter Resonance and Dubawi fillies Doom and Whispering Words look the key ones to beat.

