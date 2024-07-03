Too Darn Hot leads Darley sires available on southern hemisphere time

Dubawi's sons Night Of Thunder and Too Darn Hot are among six European-based sires which Darley will have available to breeders on southern hemisphere time this year at Kildangan and Dalham Hall Studs respectively.

The half dozen will not shuttle to Darley's Australian farms for the upcoming season; instead breeders will be able to use them at their European residences.

Night Of Thunder, who is the sire of Group 1 Queensland Derby winner Kukeracha and Group 2 Moonee Valley Vase winner and Group 1 Australian Guineas second Cherry Tortoni from his sole season in Australia, will be available at a fee of €60,000. It is a considerable discount on the €100,000 figure he commanded during this northern hemisphere season.

Too Darn Hot had travelled to Darley's Hunter Valley property for the last four seasons but he will not shuttle to Kelvinside for the 2024 season. Instead he will be available to cover mare son southern hemisphere time at Dalham Hall Stud outside Newmarket for a fee of £50,000, which again is less than his current northern hemisphere fee of £65,000.

European champion two-year-old and champion three-year-old miler, the son of triple Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi, has produced a top-level winner in his first crops across both hemispheres.

Godolphin homebred colt Broadsiding has triumphed in two Group 1 contests, the JJ Atkins and ATC Champagne Stakes, and is one of 12 individual winners from Too Darn Hot's first Australian crop. He is leading the race to be crowned champion first-season sire in Australia on prizemoney.

Another son of Dubawi, Space Blues, will also cover mares on southern hemisphere time. The Breeders' Cup Mile, Prix Maurice de Gheest and Prix de la Foret winner stands at Kildangan Stud and has two northern hemisphere crops on the ground.

His fee has been set at €15,000 while Naval Crown, the fourth Dubawi stallion to be offered on southern hemisphere time, is available for €10,000 which is the same fee the Platinum Jubilee Stakes victor stood at during the most recent northern hemisphere season. His first European crop are foals.

Palace Pier stands alongside Too Darn Hot at Dalham Hall Stud and for the second season running the son of Kingman will cover on southern hemisphere time for a fee of £25,000.

Successful in five Group 1 contests at around a mile include the St James's Palace and Queen Anne Stakes, Palace Pier's oldest crop are yearlings and he stood the 2024 northern hemisphere season for £45,000.

The quintet will be joined by Cracksman, sire of last season's champion and unbeaten Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Ace Impact. Standing for the same £17,500 fee as he has been advertised at for the last four European breeding seasons, the quadruple Group 1 winner by Frankel is also the sire of Deutsches Derby third Weracruz.

