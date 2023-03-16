'This Sea The Stars foal will stay over there' - Verry Elleegant's first offspring to be trained in Britain

Champion mare Verry Elleegant has scanned in foal to star stallion Sea The Stars, with the mare due to foal down early in 2024.

Part-owner Brae Sukolski says that the 11-time Group 1 winner will be served once again by a European stallion before coming back home to Australia to foal down.

"It's the first scan but things are looking good and she's on her way in the next part of her life," Sokolski said to Racing.com.

"She foals down there in the new year in 2024 and then she will be served to southern hemisphere time later that year by a yet unconfirmed stallion and then come back to Australia in foal."

As for what will be her first foal, the expectation is that he or she will remain in Europe to be trained.

"This Sea The Stars foal will stay in the UK and be trained there," said Sokolski. "We want to go to another elite European stallion with Verry Elleegant. We only get one more crack at it as when she comes home it will be all local stallions so, given she is over there, we'll get her served to southern hemisphere time and then bring her home."

Verry Elleegant had four starts in Europe last year to finish off her career, doing best when third in the Group 2 Prix Foy at Longchamp.

