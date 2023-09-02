Racing Post logo
The Red Cross, book club musings, chestnut confessions and barely a cliche - my BBAG experience

Aisling Crowe recounts her two days on the Baden-Baden sales grounds - with patience needed in the getting there

Wednesday, August 30

From the blackness, a bell rings incessantly. Angrily interrupting my slumber with its loud demands for attention that refuse to be ignored. In the velvet darkness of my room, it's an alien noise and I can't fathom the source for a few moments. Eventually I realise it's just the alarm on my phone signalling it's 3am and I need to be awake, but my brain, in a soupy state between wakefulness and sleep, doesn't recognise this immediately. 

Ahead of me are a bus ride to Dublin Airport, flight to Frankfurt and a couple of trains to reach Baden-Baden. 

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 2 September 2023Last updated 16:07, 2 September 2023
