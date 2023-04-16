'The day you buy is the day you sell' - Bushypark's Matt Whyte on the importance of getting it right from the get-go

Europe's breeze-up sales season begins in earnest this week with the Tattersalls Craven Sale launching a hectic six weeks of trade and timings, but the global nature of the industry means that although the Goffs Dubai Sale was held on another continent, it was a sale firmly set in Europe's calendar.

The profile of consignors was distinctly European and the youngsters' origins were overwhelmingly American, to fit with the tastes of the mainly Middle Eastern buyers, augmented by those looking for horses to take back to the United States, who had gathered at Meydan.

Bushypark Stables made its first appearance in the Dubai sales catalogue with a colt from the debut crop of Mitole, the US champion sprinter of 2019 whose four Grade 1 victories included the Breeders' Cup Sprint. The colt was one of a quartet purchased by Stephen Hillen for Jim Hay to be trained locally by Bhupat Seemar.