Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

'The atmosphere around the ring was electric' - industry figures reveal their favourite Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale memories

The packed audience at the 2015 Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale
The packed audience at the 2015 Tattersalls Ireland Derby SaleCredit: HEALY RACING

As anticipation builds for the 50th Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale, which starts on Wednesday morning, memories of Derby Sales past, the people and horses who have built it into the pre-eminent store sale, come flooding back. We take a trip down memory lane as those involved in various aspects of the auction reminisce about their standout days.

Leo Powell
Journalist and author

"I had just finished my Leaving Cert and my first day working for Tattersalls Ireland, or Ballsbridge International Sales as it was at the time, was at the second Derby Sale. I was bid-spotting and getting to know people, I started officially in the office the following week. I was always interested in pedigrees, that was my passion. I researched stud books, form books and race results, and then the opportunity came to work in the pedigree department so I took that instead of going to university.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock journalist

Published on inBloodstock

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock