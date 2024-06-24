'The atmosphere around the ring was electric' - industry figures reveal their favourite Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale memories

As anticipation builds for the 50th Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale, which starts on Wednesday morning, memories of Derby Sales past, the people and horses who have built it into the pre-eminent store sale, come flooding back. We take a trip down memory lane as those involved in various aspects of the auction reminisce about their standout days.

Leo Powell

Journalist and author

"I had just finished my Leaving Cert and my first day working for Tattersalls Ireland, or Ballsbridge International Sales as it was at the time, was at the second Derby Sale. I was bid-spotting and getting to know people, I started officially in the office the following week. I was always interested in pedigrees, that was my passion. I researched stud books, form books and race results, and then the opportunity came to work in the pedigree department so I took that instead of going to university.