'Stay Away Fay was a smashing foal' - breeder Gleeson happy to share the dream with family and friends
Aisling Crowe catches up with successful breeder Kieran Gleeson at the Castle Arms in Durrow
If Stay Away Fay were to emulate At Fishers Cross and Black Jack Ketchum by adding the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Friday to his Cheltenham success in the Albert Bartlett, it would continue a remarkable run of success at this spring's festivals for the Gleeson family.
The perfectly monikered A Dream To Share began the run when he captured hearts and headlines with his Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham triumphs for octogenarian trainer John Kiely and teenage jockey John Gleeson, with the son of Muhaarar bred by Gleeson's father Brian.
Stay Away Fay was bred by the RTE racing presenter's brothers Kieran and Damien along with school friend and neighbour Owen Hickey, and completed a remarkable Grade 1 double for the Waterford family in less than 48 hours.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in