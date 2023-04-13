'Stay Away Fay was a smashing foal' - breeder Gleeson happy to share the dream with family and friends

If Stay Away Fay were to emulate At Fishers Cross and Black Jack Ketchum by adding the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Friday to his Cheltenham success in the Albert Bartlett, it would continue a remarkable run of success at this spring's festivals for the Gleeson family.

The perfectly monikered A Dream To Share began the run when he captured hearts and headlines with his Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham triumphs for octogenarian trainer John Kiely and teenage jockey John Gleeson, with the son of Muhaarar bred by Gleeson's father Brian.

Stay Away Fay was bred by the RTE racing presenter's brothers Kieran and Damien along with school friend and neighbour Owen Hickey, and completed a remarkable Grade 1 double for the Waterford family in less than 48 hours.