'Stay Away Fay was a smashing foal' - breeder Gleeson happy to share the dream with family and friends

Aisling Crowe catches up with successful breeder Kieran Gleeson at the Castle Arms in Durrow

Harry Cobden salutes the crowd aboard Stay Away Fay
Stay Away Fay bids to add further Grade 1 success for breeders the Gleeson family at AintreeCredit: Michael Steele

If Stay Away Fay were to emulate At Fishers Cross and Black Jack Ketchum by adding the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Friday to his Cheltenham success in the Albert Bartlett, it would continue a remarkable run of success at this spring's festivals for the Gleeson family.

The perfectly monikered A Dream To Share began the run when he captured hearts and headlines with his Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham triumphs for octogenarian trainer John Kiely and teenage jockey John Gleeson, with the son of Muhaarar bred by Gleeson's father Brian.

Stay Away Fay was bred by the RTE racing presenter's brothers Kieran and Damien along with school friend and neighbour Owen Hickey, and completed a remarkable Grade 1 double for the Waterford family in less than 48 hours.

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 15:13, 13 April 2023
