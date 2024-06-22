- More
Stardust from Fairy Godmother as many share in the joy of Royal Ascot
Tom Peacock reflects on some of the week's notable bloodstock stories
That wasn't bad, was it? 'Juneuary' finally came to an end but it was neither too hot nor too cold. Royal Ascot's crowd figures were healthy, there were performances which left you wanting more and we had a Coolmore versus Godolphin ding-dong for the Gold Cup befitting of the great race's illustrious status.
No single operation dominated too much and there was a win for the new world through Australian mare Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes and a nostalgic dose of the old in the Aga Khan's green and red silks with Calandagan plundering the King Edward VII for France. If you managed to back the 80-1 Coventry winner Rashabar, then you'll have enjoyed it just as much as the Sangster family will have done.
