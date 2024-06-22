Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 HaydockHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 HaydockHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

Stardust from Fairy Godmother as many share in the joy of Royal Ascot

Tom Peacock reflects on some of the week's notable bloodstock stories

Fairy Godmother: won a punter £300,000 at Royal Ascot on Friday
Fairy Godmother: lit up Royal Ascot on Friday in the Albany StakesCredit: Patrick McCann

That wasn't bad, was it? 'Juneuary' finally came to an end but it was neither too hot nor too cold. Royal Ascot's crowd figures were healthy, there were performances which left you wanting more and we had a Coolmore versus Godolphin ding-dong for the Gold Cup befitting of the great race's illustrious status.

No single operation dominated too much and there was a win for the new world through Australian mare Asfoora in the King Charles III Stakes and a nostalgic dose of the old in the Aga Khan's green and red silks with Calandagan plundering the King Edward VII for France. If you managed to back the 80-1 Coventry winner Rashabar, then you'll have enjoyed it just as much as the Sangster family will have done.

Speed again the essence for Ballyphilip

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock features writer

Published on inBloodstock

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock