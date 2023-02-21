Stallion shares and breeding rights dominate Auctav February Sale

Breeding rights and stallion shares dominate the offerings in this evening's Auctav February Sale, which includes a mixture of National Hunt and Flat stallions along with an exciting young broodmare.

Shares in a number of France's most promising National Hunt sires are among the 21 lots available to purchase during the sale, which begins at 6pm local time (5pm GMT) and runs for just 30 minutes.

The first lot on offer sets the tone as it is a share in the Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres winner Nirvana Du Berlais, a son of the outstanding sire Martaline. The chestnut, who stands at Haras de la Hetraie for a fee of €6,500, is a half-brother to Grade 3 winner Triana Du Berlais and to Aubusson, who was placed in the Grade 1 Grand Prix d'Automne and the Long Walk Hurdle. They are out of the Auteuil Listed third Katioucha, a Mansonnien half-sister to Ma Filleule and Mon Parrain.

Nirvana Du Berlais succeeded another son of Martaline, Beaumec De Houelle, as winner of the Prix Cambaceres and a share in Haras du Montaigu's grey heir is also on offer (8). He retired to stud early in 2019 to replace his sire and covered 99 mares in his first season. His Kendargent half-sister Kendalee is the dam of 2021 Deutsches Derby winner Sisfahan.

Masked Marvel comes from an instantly recognisable family and the St Leger winner has established himself as one of the leading jumps stallions in France.

A share in the son of Montjeu, who stands at a career-high fee of €12,500 at Haras de la Tuilerie following two new Grade 1 winners in 2022, is another sale highlight (18). The half-brother to Group 3 Prix Penelope winner Wadlerche, dam of Arc hero Waldgeist, had a breakout year in 2022 as his offspring captured the Grade 1 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris and Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

Grade 1 winner Nirvana Du Berlais is a son of Martaline Credit: Auctav

His dam Waldmark was second in the Falmouth Stakes and is a Mark Of Esteem half-sister to Dubawi's Deutsches Derby winner Waldpark and a share (9b) in the Haras de Cercy resident, sire of last season's Grade 1 Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle runner-up Gatsby Grey, is also catalogued.

Masked Marvel is also the covering sire of the well-bred young broodmare Korouka (7), a daughter of No Risk At All and Kotkiline, by Martaline.

Consigned by Haras de la Brosse, the six-year-old is already the dam of two-year-old Mission Secrete, a daughter of Masked Marvel. A half-sister to the Listed winner and Grade 1 Prix Ferdinand Dufaure third Kapkiline, she has a yearling colt by Triple Threat. Her dam is a half-sister to the Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed Kobrouk and it is the family of Kotkijet, twice victorious in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

Almanzor's first crop are four-year-olds of 2023 and a half-share in the son of Wootton Bassett (10) is on offer. The Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes, Prix du Jockey Club and Champion Stakes winner has sired the Group 1 Victoria Derby winner Manzoice and Listed winner and Group 1 Diamond Stakes runner-up Dynastic from his southern hemisphere crops.

Breeding rights in a trio of Darley stallions are also included in the sale. Harry Angel, who sired Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes runner-up Marshman and Listed Criterium de Vitesse winner Proverb in his first crop, is an eyecatching inclusion (19). A breeding right to the July Cup and Sprint Cup winner, who is related to Xtension and Supremacy and stands at Dalham Hall Stud for £10,000, is listed alongside breeding rights to Group 1 winners Cloth Of Stars (5) and Ultra (20), who both stand at Haras du Logis.

