Advertisement
Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

Sires and sale among the sparkling stories as Punchestown brings down the jumps season curtain

Aisling Crowe with a look at some of the bloodstock angles to emerge from the Punchestown festival

Yeats poses with Castlehyde staff to celebrate his first sire's title
Yeats with Castlehyde StaffCredit: Colin Kenny

Yeats writes more history

Yeats' achievement in emulating Coolmore predecessors Flemensfirth and Supreme Leader as dual champion sires adds to the rich history of the organisation's National Hunt division.

As in the previous season, the race to the title was between four-time Gold Cup hero Yeats and the late Coolmore sire Fame And Glory, who also enjoyed success in Royal Ascot's showpiece event.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 30 April 2023Last updated 20:31, 30 April 2023
icon
more inBloodstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBloodstock