Sires and sale among the sparkling stories as Punchestown brings down the jumps season curtain
Aisling Crowe with a look at some of the bloodstock angles to emerge from the Punchestown festival
Yeats with Castlehyde StaffCredit: Colin Kenny
Yeats writes more history
Yeats' achievement in emulating Coolmore predecessors Flemensfirth and Supreme Leader as dual champion sires adds to the rich history of the organisation's National Hunt division.
As in the previous season, the race to the title was between four-time Gold Cup hero Yeats and the late Coolmore sire Fame And Glory, who also enjoyed success in Royal Ascot's showpiece event.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 30 April 2023Last updated 20:31, 30 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement