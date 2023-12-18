Sibling to 3,600,000gns yearling and multiple Group 1 winner ready to rumble at Wolverhampton

Arabian Tribe

Boost Your Acca At BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes, 5.30 Wolverhampton, Tuesday

What’s the story?

Props to Wolverhampton once more, and owners and trainers for supporting maiden and novice events there with costly and/or well bred youngsters.

Two-year-old Arabian Tribe is both, being a Dubawi full-brother to 3,600,000gns yearling Noble Dynasty, and a half-brother to Excelebration’s son Barney Roy, the four-time Group 1 winner.

Tell us more . . .

Dam Alina, by Galileo out of a daughter of Mujahid, didn’t manage to cut any ice on the track but in the midst of an excellent career at paddocks she cost Yuesheng Zhang, or Lucky Vega to give the name that appeared on the docket, 400,000gns at this month’s Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

That’s largely thanks to Barney Roy plus the eye-popping price commanded by his half-brother in the Park Paddocks ring, while Alina has also thrown two other winners in Wisdom Mind, by Dark Angel and also placed at Listed level, and Thames River, by Free Eagle.

Arabian Tribe's full-brother Noble Dynasty in the ring at Tattersalls when selling for 3,600,000gns Credit: Laura Green

Arabian Tribe was bred by Sun Kingdom and consigned through Hazelwood Bloodstock when bought by Godolphin for 750,000gns at the Book 1 Sale in October 2022.

What does the opposition look like?

The Charlie Applebty-trained Arabian Tribe is drawn in stall four, with Daniel Tudhope aboard, so all good there, and frankly none of his nine rivals look a cut above on what they’ve shown so far.

Indeed, it would not be the biggest surprise if the only other newcomer in the field, Frankel’s son Ghostlore, trained by the Crisfords, proved the main threat.

He is an Arqana August Yearling Sale graduate, being bought there in 2022 by Stroud Coleman for €260,000, when offered through Haras d’Etreham.

The Runnymede Farm-bred Ghostlore is a half-brother to that good old stick Duke Of Hazzard, and dam With Your Spirit is half-sister to Palace Episode, so Rabbah Racing’s colt has plenty going for him too.

