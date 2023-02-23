Share in Masked Marvel leads the way at Auctav as Trotting Bloodstock stretches to €50,000

The Auctav February sale, containing stallion shares, breeding rights, yearlings and broodmares, ended with a top-priced private deal of €50,000 for the share in Masked Marvel for Trotting Bloodstock, while Julien Dubois bought the share in Nirvana Du Berlais for €48,000.

Trotting Bloodstock took away three lots led by the 1/50th share in Masked Marvel. Sire of Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris winner Sel Jem and this season's Hatton's Grace Hurdle winner Teahupoo, plus numerous other black-type winners across Europe, the Haras de la Tuilerie stallion stands for a career-high €12,500 in 2023.

Florent Fonteyne said: "I bought Masked Marvel's share for a client who is an established breeder who owns young National Hunt broodmares."

Lot 13 of the Auctav sale was unusual as it was the sale of ten shares of the same stallion, Van Beethoven, due to cessation of activity. Trotting Bloodstock won the auction for €22,000.

Fonteyne said: "Van Beethoven is a nice horse in his third year of breeding. This purchase, made with a partner, was an excellent opportunity. I like the stud where Van Beethoven is located.

"I have a broodmare myself who is stationed up there, and I am happy to support Karwin Farm. Another part of the work begins now, where I will support the stallion via the sales of his first offspring."

Trotting Bloodstock also invested in broodmare Kourouka for €22,000. In foal to the aforementioned fashionable stallion Masked Marvel, this six-year-old is daughter of No Risk At All out of Kotkiline, by Martaline.

Fonteyne added: "I spotted this broodmare as soon as she came out of the catalogue because of her pedigree. A daughter of No Risk At All and out of a dam by Martaline, Kourouka is also a sister to Kapkiline, who belongs to a friend of mine and whom I have followed closely for a long time.

"The fact that she is in foal to Masked Marvel was another plus. I am delighted with this purchase. She will be covered by Goliath Du Berlais."

Share in Nirvana for Dubois

The 1/48th share in Nirvana Du Berlais, a precocious champion on the track and son of Martaline went to Julien Dubois.

He said: "I have seen some nice foals by Nirvana Du Berlais in the last few months, and I think that the first market trends for his offspring will become stronger.

"He is a very interesting stallion and a wise investment for the future.”

Harry Angel gives wings to Oliver St Lawrence

Harry Angel, the world's best sprinter in 2017 and already the sire of Listed winners Proverb and Arkansaw Kid plus Group 2-placed duo Marshman and Vicious Harry, continues to turn heads and Oliver St Lawrence spent €38,000 on the breeding right that was offered and said he was "delighted with the purchase".

He added: “My client and I have faith that Harry Angel could be a decent stallion. We were keen to have a breeding right in him. He’s a stallion for the future, and we hope his three-year-olds will prove it further.”

The 1/50th share in Beaumec De Houelle, also a young sire and son of Martaline, was purchased by Success Bloodstock Agency for €30,000, while other sales included:

⦁ The share in Moises Has was bought by Carlo Pogliani for €15.000

⦁ Triple Threat's share went to Guy Cherel for €8.500

⦁ The half-share in Bande went to Jérémie Bossert for €6.500

⦁ A half-share in Montmartre was bought by BC Agency for €2,500

⦁ The broodmare Dosca was bought in a private sale by Guy Petit for €5.500

Arnaud Angéliaume, managing director of Auctav, reflected: "At the beginning of the year, our customers' expectations were focused on breeding. We have therefore put together a catalogue to meet this demand with a majority of stallion shares and breeding rights, in particular with stallions that are difficult to reach directly today and which have been the most sought after.

"We are pleased that Auctav's clientele is growing with, once again, new clients who have placed their trust in us with a first lot for sale for some, and a first purchase for others."

Read this next: