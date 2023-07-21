Shamardal's sensational sprint son off to a fabulous start - and with plenty more in the locker

As a top-class sprinting son of Darley’s much-missed phenomenon Shamardal, expectations were always fairly steep for Blue Point and he was installed as ante-post favourite to be leading first-season sire in Britain and Ireland.

The Kildangan Stud resident duly made an explosive start, striking with only his second runner to hit the track, Action Point, at Kempton in early April.

A non-Godolphin homebred - having sold from Oak Lodge and Springfield House Studs to Ebor Bloodstock for 110,000gns as a foal from Tattersalls and then to John Ferguson from West Moor Stud for 200,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 - Blue Point made a similarly instant impact on the track for Charlie Appleby.