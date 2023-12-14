Why I’m ready for a lie down in a dark room after a week in bloodstock’s answer to the Love Island villa
James Thomas reports from his few days in Deauville for the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale
Thursday, December 7
As the Racing Post team rather descended on Deauville en masse, our rented accommodation for the week was a roomy residence in the centre of town. This was bloodstock journalism's answer to the Love Island villa.
But rather than bronzed beauties wandering around in not much at all, most of the time there was just myself and morning email merchant Martin Stevens sat in the kitchen eating jambon from the packet. ITV are welcome to the rights to that spin-off, but somehow I don’t see the concept catching on.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 December 2023inSales reports
Last updated 15:19, 14 December 2023
- Lightning strikes again at Goffs for Galbertstown Stables and Orchardstown Stud
- It's a Walk In The Park at Goffs as Coolmore sires dominate upper echelons of trade
- 'Demand remained buoyant' - Arqana Breeding Stock sale concludes with €47 million changing hands
- Breeding rights and share for stallions up for grabs online with Auctav
- 'He's been a lovely colt from birth' - close relative to Stage Star ignites Goffs sale at €110,000
- Lightning strikes again at Goffs for Galbertstown Stables and Orchardstown Stud
- It's a Walk In The Park at Goffs as Coolmore sires dominate upper echelons of trade
- 'Demand remained buoyant' - Arqana Breeding Stock sale concludes with €47 million changing hands
- Breeding rights and share for stallions up for grabs online with Auctav
- 'He's been a lovely colt from birth' - close relative to Stage Star ignites Goffs sale at €110,000