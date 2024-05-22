'When they look like her, that's what they cost' - Bolt D'Oro filly blossoms into $1.25 million sale-topper

Hip 401, a filly by Bolt D'Oro, punctuated a steady day of trade during the second session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale on Tuesday. She sold to Winchell Thoroughbreds for $1,250,000, the highest price of the two-day sale. Trainer Steve Asmussen signed the ticket.

Consigned by Wavertree Stables (Ciaran Dunne), agent, the filly is out of the winning Arch mare Werewolf and is a half-sister to stakes winner and Graded stakes-placed Howling Time (by Not This Time) and stakes winner Air Recruit (Air Force Blue).

The filly descends from the accomplished female family of Graded stakes winner Desert Party and stakes winner Elliecat. The filly tipped her hand ahead of her trip through the ring, breezing a bullet eighth in :10 last Friday during the auction's final under tack session.

"She stood out on the data," said Greg Pachman, a member of the Winchell Thoroughbreds team. "We do a lot of work with Equine Analysis, Dr David Lambert, Matthew Weinmann and Andreu Solis. They did a great job finding her. She was a standout on the data.

"Steve, obviously, liked her. We don't do anything without Steve being involved. It's not that often that we land on horses that happily together, so Ron [Winchell] stretched to buy her."

When asked if he was surprised to have to extend that high, Pachman replied, "No, absolutely not. We thought it [the price] was going to be close to that. It's good when you know a little bit in advance because you get mentally ready for it."

Bred in Kentucky by Springhouse Farm, the filly was purchased for $335,000 by Havertz Bloodstock out of the Paramount Sales consignment at last year's Keeneland September Yearling Sale. After picking her out as a yearling, Dunne had hoped to sell her earlier in the season, but a minor issue rerouted her to Maryland.

"It's a wonderful result," he said. "We were hopeful coming up here. We were obviously devastated in the spring when we missed our first target. We had faith in her, and she rewarded us.

The Bolt D'Oro filly had impressed at the under tack show Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photos

"She was then what she is now. She was absolutely beautiful. We had been getting run over left, right and centre, and I was probably a little punchy. It was early in the morning, and we hadn't bought anything. To be honest, I overspent. It was way too much money for her, but when they look like her, that's what they cost.

"She's gone to a great home. For as great a day as today is, you really hope she goes [on] and is everything that we think she is. That's the ultimate goal."

A total of 188 horses sold for a gross of $18,949,500 during the auction's second day, good for an average price of $100,795. The median price came in at $50,000, and a total of 35 horses did not sell in the session.

All told over the auction's two days of trading, 343 lots sold for gross receipts of $32,751,500, compared to 375 sold for $34,795,500 in 2023.

This year's average price of $95,485 established a record. The figure rose from last year's average of $92,788 and eclipsed the 2022 record of $95,391. This year's median price of $50,000 was identical to last year's price and also tied the sale record.

A total of 71 horses failed to meet their reserves this year, compared to 62 a year ago.

