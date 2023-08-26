Well-bred Goliath Du Berlais gelding Koliath De Couely tops Lumet Show at €60,000

The well-related Goliath Du Berlais gelding Koliath De Couely topped the Lumet Show Sale when making €60,000 to Joffret Huet's JH Bloodstock on Saturday.

Presented by David Lumet's Ecuries de La Ridaudiere at the event for young National Hunt prospects, the two-year-old has a strong pedigree to go with his physique.

He is out of the Poliglote mare Kolivana, already the dam of a winner in the four-year-old No Risk At All filly Koliriska. The Haras des Coudraies-bred Kolivana is a half-sister to Saint Des Saints' Kobrouk, the winner of the Grade 2 Prix Congress who was also Grade 1-placed, as well as Grade 3 Fred Winter runner-up Katgary.

The trio are out of winning hurdler Kotkira, a relation to three black type performers including Grade 3 Prix Morgex winner Kotkieglote. It is the further family of Grade 1 winners Kotkikova and Kotkita.

Just two lots earlier, SARL Trotting Bloodstock picked up the Great Pretender filly Lakadame for €56,000. She is out of the unraced Diamond Boy mare Greenland, a half-sister to multiple Grade 1 scorer Questarabad and Grade 2 winner Crystal Beach.

JH Bloodstock picked up eight lots from the sale at Becon-les-Granits in western France, where 35 lots sold (59.32 per cent clearance rate) for turnover of €707,000, a median of €16,000 (€13,000 in 2022) and an average of €20,200 (€18,391).

