'We knew she was a standout' - Filly and Mare Sprint third Three Witches sells for $1.7 million at Keeneland

The steady rhythm of the sales ring, which had been generating middle market-priced horses throughout the day on Friday, was suddenly disrupted when the elegant Three Witches strolled into the arena. Bidding spewed at a rapid-fire pace during the third session of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale until the crescendo skidded to a halt with the drop of the hammer.

Six days following a third-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, Three Witches exchanged hands for $1.7 million.

Australian buyers swooped in for the four-year-old Into Mischief filly, consigned as hip 936, signing the ticket under the name of Rifa Mustang Europe. The Australians had made their presence felt throughout the week at Keeneland, touting such top-level racing or broodmare prospects as Dalika and California Angel among their several conquests.

Barry Bowditch, managing director of the prestigious Australian sales company Magic Millions, spoke as a representative for the Aussie buyers Friday.

"We've had a great week. I think we bought sixteen or seventeen thus far for Australia, which is great," Bowditch said. "Obviously, this is a sale that does Australia very well. The bloodlines have a good outcross, there's good speed lines for Australia. That's important. That's what we're looking for when we come to America and we've found plenty of it this week."

Three Witches takes her turn in the ring during the Keeneland November Sale Credit: Keeneland photo

Bowditch indicated that Three Witches, purchased on behalf of an investment group based in both Australia and Europe, will remain in the United States to further her racing career. A decision on who would train the filly would be made later. She made the first eight starts of her career under the care of trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

"For a mare who raced five days ago, in one of the strongest Breeders' Cup races of the weekend, she looked so well and handled it so well, the trip back," Bowditch said. "You just feel the best of her racing is yet to come. It will be great to have a new investor racing horses here in America."

Campaigned by e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, the filly had stamped her ticket to the Breeders' Cup off a determined victory in the Princess Rooney Invitational Stakes over the proven race mare Maryquitecontrary.

Bloodstock agent Mike Ryan, who signed the ticket on Three Witches as a yearling for $350,000 at the 2020 Keeneland September Sale, applauded the investors' decision to keep Three Witches in training for another year.

"I think she is capable of winning a Grade 1," Ryan said. "She ran huge against a really good filly in Goodnight Olive. She was slow away [from the gate], made up a lot of ground, and was getting to the second horse closing on them to the finish. She is completely sound, there isn't a pimple on her, and she X-rayed spotlessly which is pretty amazing."

Three Witches also became the top horse sold by consignor Indian Creek.

"I thought it was pretty fantastic," said Sarah Sutherland of Indian Creek. "Obviously, the filly was well received and we knew she was a standout both physically and with her race record and pedigree. Anytime you get over a million dollars though it's pretty special. It exceeded our expectations, and we're just thrilled."

Produced from the Tale Of The Cat mare Layreebelle, Three Witches is a half sister to multiple Graded stakes-winning gelding Kid Cruz and the Grade 2-winning Bernardini mare Spellbound, the dam of 2021 Santa Anita Oaks victress Soothsay.

"I think [Three Witches is] just getting good," Ryan continued. "It was a great sale for e Five Racing, the pedigree carried her as well, but she helped make her own pedigree."

Rifa Mustang Europe was the day three leading buyer with their two purchases, also taking home the Curlin mare Dreidel consigned as hip 1066 for $200,000, followed by AAA Thoroughbreds, which purchased seven weanlings for receipts of $1,755,000, at an average of $250,714.

Tony Lacy: "It certainly is a bit of an adjustment through the marketplace, but I think everybody felt pragmatic about it" Credit: Keeneland photo

"Today was a solid day of trade, from start to finish," said Keeneland vice president of sales Tony Lacy. "It felt more consistent and healthy today, and the clearance rate was better. It certainly is a bit of an adjustment through the marketplace, but I think everybody felt pragmatic about it and people were not disappointed. A lot of people had a very good day and were pleased."

The top broodmare offering, hip 967, Wish It, by Tapit , came from consignor Gainesway, selling for $500,000 to Barry and Judith Becker and Jeffrey Mischka; she is in foal to Street Sense on an April cover.

The mare out of 2008 Winning Colors Stakes winner and Grade 1-placed Graeme Six is a half-sibling to Grade 3 winner Cali Star and a full-sibling to 2015 Monmouth Oaks winner Delightful Joy, producer of Summertime Oaks victress Window Shopping.

Day three saw the top ten horses sell for $400,000 or more to ten distinct individuals.

Justify weanlings proved a hot commodity during day three, accounting for the session's top two weanling prices, $525,000 and $425,000.

The weanling filly by the red-hot Justify made $525,000 to Paul Sharp at Keeneland's November Sale Credit: Keeneland photo

Paul Sharp, purchasing as CSWV, signed for the pricey filly from ELiTE, who consigned her as hip 975. She boasts the family of 2021 Broodmare of the Year Indian Miss and her millionaire sons Mitole and Hot Rod Charlie.

The $425,000 colt came from the Hill 'n' Dale at Xalapa consignment, hip 855. AAA Thoroughbreds, the weanling-to-yearling pinhooking arm of Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds, signed for the colt out of the Curlin mare, Saralin. The page reads a sea of black type featuring $1.5 million earner Salutos Amigos and 2011 Honeymoon Handicap winner Sarah's Secret.

There were 11 mares sold pn Friday in foal to Ashford Stud's Epicenter to gross $1,320,000, at an average of $120,000 to be the session-leading covering sire. Epicenter will stand for the 2024 season at $40,000; he stood for $45,000 this year.

Session three saw 236 horses of the 307 through the ring sell for a $35,452,000 gross, down 16.5 per cent over the previous year. The average of $150,220 shows a 19.7 per cent decline, and the median declined 26.7 per cent to $110,000. The 71 individuals who failed to sell represent an RNA rate of 23.1 per cent.

During the third session last year, 227 changed hands of the 286 to go under the hammer for a $42,459,000 gross; the average price was $187,044, and the median was $150,000. An RNA rate of 20.6 per cent represents the 59 individuals who did not sell.

The autumnal scenes at Keeneland Credit: Keeneland photo

Consignor Taylor Made Sales Agency sold 33 head for a gross of $5,880,000, at a clip of $178,182 per head, to be the session's top seller. They also are the leading consignor by gross for the past three days of selling, with receipts of $17,082,000 for the 91 individuals sold, at an average of $187,714.

Cumulatively, over the past three days, Keeneland reports 604 horses have changed hands of the 815 on offer for a gross of $134,260,000, setting an average price of $222,285 and a $150,000 median. An RNA rate of 25.9 per cent accounts for the 211 horses that have not sold.

To this point, last year, 580 horses sold of the 743 to go under the hammer for a gross of $143,002,000, recording a $246,555 average and a median of $170,000. Some 163 individuals had not sold to represent an RNA rate of 21.9 per cent.

West Bloodstock, agent for Repole Stable, has made nine purchases for receipts of $5,220,000 to be the sale's leading buyer through the first three sessions.

Selling from Book 3 begins today with hips 1072-1484 heading through the ring, beginning at 10am ET. As of Friday evening, 79 horses were withdrawn from the fourth session.

