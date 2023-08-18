'We decided to zero in on her' - what they said about other six-figure lots from Arqana

Pedigree: B c Dubawi - Psara (Invincible Spirit)
Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux
Buyer: David Redvers
Price: €400,000
"Sheikh Fahad is delighted to get him. He’s from a good family and from the best farm in France," said Redvers.
"We will have a chat about those things [where he’ll be trained] later. He’s got the French premiums so there’s a good chance he’ll probably end up coming back here but we’d never decide on those things until November or December. A decision will be made then."
Pedigree: B f Dubawi - Right Hand (Lope De Vega)
Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux
Buyer: Craig Bernick and Hubie de Burgh
Price: €390,000
Bernick said: "She’s just a really nice filly. We had three or four on our list today and she was the nicest one. We decided to zero in on her and thankfully she fit into our price range. I wasn’t sure she would, I thought she might make more."
Pedigree: Ch c Kameko - Roheryn (Galileo)
Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux
Buyer: Hong-Kong Jockey Club
Price: €310,000
Mick Kinane said: "He’s babyish but I think he’s going to grow into a nice horse and I have time to give him. It’s a good page and it would be no surprise if the stallion works. The frame is there and hopefully he’ll grow into a nice horse."
Pedigree: B c No Nay Never - Sutton Veny (Acclamation)
Consignor: Camas Park Stud
Buyer: Benoit Jeffroy for Al Shaqab Racing
Price: €470,000
"It’s quite simple, he’s a very nice horse!"
Pedigree: B f Frankel - Tacitly (Dubawi)
Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux
Buyer: Morten Buskop
Price: €380,000
“My client, Mrs Lone Kaj-Nielsen, has had Frankels before and she wanted a Frankel again. We fell in love with her. It’s a beautiful page and she vetted really well. I’ve never seen a vet’s report like hers, it was absolutely clean with two vets. She moves well and is not complicated in any way.
"She will probably not be an early horse but that is not an issue for my client, who wants good fillies with good pedigrees for later on. It was the only filly we wanted in the whole sale and we’re very happy to get her. She will be trained in Scandinavia, where we have some very good races for fillies like her."
Pedigree: B f Wootton Bassett - Vadsariya (Exceed And Excel)
Consignor: Haras d’Etreham
Buyer: Mark McStay
Price: €300,000
"She’s for a new Transatlantic partnership with a new client of mine, Paul Braverman, who is going to have horses in training in Ireland for the first time with Paddy Twomey. She’s a lovely filly and I suppose we had to stretch a bit to buy her.
"Wootton Bassett is the sire of the moment but also a very good sire and she’s a lovely filly out of an Exceed And Excel mare from a great family. Just looking at her in the ring, my wife commented to me how lovely she was. You need to have the real kit in Ireland to compete there; the racing is so strong. I think we have the real kit and we’re sending her to the right man."
Pedigree: B f Kodiac - Vicugna (Pivotal)
Consignor: Haras d’Etreham
Buyer: Amo Racing
Price: €430,000
Robson Aguiar said: "I think she’s going to be a nice racehorse. I’ve worked with a lot of Kodiacs and she looks like the good ones. We try and buy a good horse. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but at the moment it’s working."
