'We decided to zero in on her' - what they said about other six-figure lots from Arqana

Lot 27

Pedigree: B c Dubawi - Psara (Invincible Spirit)

Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux

Buyer: David Redvers

Price: €400,000

"Sheikh Fahad is delighted to get him. He’s from a good family and from the best farm in France," said Redvers.

"We will have a chat about those things [where he’ll be trained] later. He’s got the French premiums so there’s a good chance he’ll probably end up coming back here but we’d never decide on those things until November or December. A decision will be made then."

David Redvers and Sheikh Fahad after landing Monceaux's Dubawi colt out of Psara for €400,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lot 39

Pedigree: B f Dubawi - Right Hand (Lope De Vega)

Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux

Buyer: Craig Bernick and Hubie de Burgh

Price: €390,000

Bernick said: "She’s just a really nice filly. We had three or four on our list today and she was the nicest one. We decided to zero in on her and thankfully she fit into our price range. I wasn’t sure she would, I thought she might make more."

The opening day of the August Sale took place on Friday Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lot 42

Pedigree: Ch c Kameko - Roheryn (Galileo)

Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux

Buyer: Hong-Kong Jockey Club

Price: €310,000

Mick Kinane said: "He’s babyish but I think he’s going to grow into a nice horse and I have time to give him. It’s a good page and it would be no surprise if the stallion works. The frame is there and hopefully he’ll grow into a nice horse."

Lot 90

Pedigree: B c No Nay Never - Sutton Veny (Acclamation)

Consignor: Camas Park Stud

Buyer: Benoit Jeffroy for Al Shaqab Racing

Price: €470,000

"It’s quite simple, he’s a very nice horse!"

The No Nay Never colt out of Sutton Veny sells to Benoit Jeffroy for €470,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lot 91

Pedigree: B f Frankel - Tacitly (Dubawi)

Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux

Buyer: Morten Buskop

Price: €380,000

“My client, Mrs Lone Kaj-Nielsen, has had Frankels before and she wanted a Frankel again. We fell in love with her. It’s a beautiful page and she vetted really well. I’ve never seen a vet’s report like hers, it was absolutely clean with two vets. She moves well and is not complicated in any way.

"She will probably not be an early horse but that is not an issue for my client, who wants good fillies with good pedigrees for later on. It was the only filly we wanted in the whole sale and we’re very happy to get her. She will be trained in Scandinavia, where we have some very good races for fillies like her."

The floral decorations at Arqana Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lot 106

Pedigree: B f Wootton Bassett - Vadsariya (Exceed And Excel)

Consignor: Haras d’Etreham

Buyer: Mark McStay

Price: €300,000

"She’s for a new Transatlantic partnership with a new client of mine, Paul Braverman, who is going to have horses in training in Ireland for the first time with Paddy Twomey. She’s a lovely filly and I suppose we had to stretch a bit to buy her.

"Wootton Bassett is the sire of the moment but also a very good sire and she’s a lovely filly out of an Exceed And Excel mare from a great family. Just looking at her in the ring, my wife commented to me how lovely she was. You need to have the real kit in Ireland to compete there; the racing is so strong. I think we have the real kit and we’re sending her to the right man."

Wootton Bassett: the sire of the moment Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography

Lot 112

Pedigree: B f Kodiac - Vicugna (Pivotal)

Consignor: Haras d’Etreham

Buyer: Amo Racing

Price: €430,000

Robson Aguiar said: "I think she’s going to be a nice racehorse. I’ve worked with a lot of Kodiacs and she looks like the good ones. We try and buy a good horse. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but at the moment it’s working."

Read more

'It’s great when all the main players turn up' - Sheikh Mohammed present as Godolphin land €1.25 million Dubawi colt