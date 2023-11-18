Under the sign of Zarkava: Almanzor colt breaks Arqana November Yearling record at €85,000

Amid all the talk of sire power in the sales ring, there was more than a shade of 'sister act' about the battle which propelled late drama at the single-session Arqana November Yearling Sale on Saturday.

That is not to detract from what the duelling parties found so desirable in Almanzor as the sire of the penultimate lot of the day (lot 186), merely to highlight the renown of his distaff family, given his dam Zarza is a Charm Spirit half-sister to none other than Zarkava.

The hammer came perilously close to falling at €46,000 before a late raise to €48,000, prompting auctioneer Ludovic Cornuel to observe: "you almost had this one, you have to go to 50."

Both parties went a good deal further but in the end it was Nicolas de Watrigant who stood his ground at €85,000, by some margin the highest price paid in the four-year history of the sale. Bred by Jean-Louis Bouchard and consigned by Haras des Capucines, the already-named Override will remain in France.

Lot 186, an Almanzor colt out of a half-sister to Zarkava, topped the Arqana November Yearling Sale

“He was due to be presented in the October Sale but had a minor hold-up, and so ended up in the November catalogue," said the Mandore Agency principal. "He has an exceptional pedigree; his dam, Zarza, is a sister to Zarkava, herself the mother of Zarak.

"And physically, he really stood out. He moves really well, as you would expect for a son of Almanzor. I bought him for a French client who I think will bring in some partners in the horse.”

€40,000 Galiway filly set for Poland

Eastern European buyers have frequently been mainstays of this sale and Polish agent Witold Miedzianowski made an impression when stretching to €40,000 – a figure which would have topped two of the previous three editions – for a daughter of Galiway (lot 132), presented by Haras de l'Hotellerie and already christened Galicove.

Her Nayef dam Hidden Cove was placed three times at Listed level for Alain de Royer-Dupre and the Marquesa de Moratalla, and has three individual winners from five products of racing age to her name.

Miedzianowski said: "She will be trained in Poland and if she can win there, she will potentially come back to race in France, where she will be eligible for the premiums and we could try to get black type."

Lot 136, a daughter of Galiway conigned by Haras de la Hotellerie, will be trained in Poland

Miedzianowski revealed the sire has yet to have a runner in Poland, adding: "I don’t expect it [a transfer to France] to happen next season as she is by Galiway and will probably need some time. She is very correct and a lovely type."

Bourke signs for well-related Sottsass filly

John Bourke is a big supporter of the breeze-up sales at both Arqana and Osarus, and his Hyde Park Stud was the name that went on the docket at €25,000 for a filly by Sottsass (lot 162), another to be brought to market by Capucines.

Out of the Peintre Celebre mare Marunouchi, the filly is closely related to a pair of Normandy-based stallions in Etreham's City Light and Haras de Colleville's Soft Light, who both appear under third dam Leariva.

In all, 141 of 168 yearlings offered changed hands at a clearance rate of 83.93 per cent – remarkably just 0.01 per cent out from the 2022 figure – while the average and median held firm at €6,823 and €5,000 respectively. With a catalogue that had grown by more than 30 lots compared to 12 months ago, turnover was €965,000.

The Deauville ring will be back in action on Monday, when the four-day Autumn Sale commences at 11am local time (10am GMT), with the first session dedicated to horses in training.

