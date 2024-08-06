'This catalogue is truly enticing' - entries for Auctav's National Hunt Sale unveiled

Auctav's National Hunt Sale catalogue is now online and features well-related broodmares, foals and yearlings among its offerings.

Taking place on September 20 at Haras de Bois Roussel, the sale highlights include La Grande Zohra (lot 6), a Martaline half-sister to Punchestown Gold Cup hero Fastorslow in foal to Saint Des Saints; a yearling colt by Jeu St Eloi from a strong black-type family (73); plus a Doctor Dino colt foal out of a sister to Grade 1 winner Fleur D'Ainay (68).

Others include the two-year-old filly Basca (119), a daughter of Masked Marvel and Graded winner Curly Basc; Juge Marvel, a two-year-old gelding by Masked Marvel and from the family of the top-class Yanworth (119); plus Masked Du Nord (132), a two-year-old daughter of Choeur Du Nord out of a Masked Marvel sibling to two black-type winners.

Yorton Farm will also stop with its “Yorton On Tour” at Haras de Bois Roussel with yearlings and two-year-olds.

David Futter: "It’s a nice selection with two-year-olds already broken and ridden" Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

Yorton's David Futter said: “We will have about fifteen horses. It’s a nice selection with two-year-olds already broken and ridden. Our proven method in France sees horses quickly head to the races and achieve success up to Auteuil. This season, Yorton horses had six Grade 1 horses, including three winners."

Auctav's general manager Arnaud Angeliaume added: "We are very pleased to unveil the catalogue. It reflects the demands of a discerning market with attractive pedigrees and physiques, as well as precocity through two-year-olds expected to race in the earliest three-year-old races in 2025.

"We are delighted Yorton has made the Auctav National Hunt Sale a stop on its Yorton on Tour, and we are also happy to further introduce this expert in French breeding and racing. We also have siblings of Graded horses, Morpheus, the stallion brother to Frankel, and new consignors whom we are happy to support. I hope that Haras de Bois Roussel will be a meeting point for buyers from all over Europe on September 20, as this catalogue is truly enticing."

The sale begins from 2pm local time and the catalogue can be found here.

