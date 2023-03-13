Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale date changed to better connect with Irish point-to-point calendar

Following the release of the spring Irish point-to-point fixture list, Tattersalls Cheltenham has moved its May Sale to Friday, May 19.

With most of the May meetings scheduled for the first half of that month, it was deemed that it was in the best interest of the sale to bring forward the season finale at the home of jumps racing.

Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates have excelled themselves this season, both in the sale ring and on the racecourse. Following the record-breaking renewal of the 2023 Cheltenham February Sale, the auction house has, to date, sold an impressive 48 lots for £100,00 or more since November last year.

Grade 1 winners Bravemansgame, Envoi Allen, Gerri Colombe, Hermes Allen, Shishkin and Tahmuras have flown the flag at the highest level, with many returning to Prestbury Park this week with leading chances at the Cheltenham Festival.

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Cheltenham May sale will be published on Tuesday, May 9, with supplementary entries accepted until Monday, May 15.

Read this next: