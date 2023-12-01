Talent spotting at Tattersalls as Classic winner's daughter makes 575,000gns

The daughter of St Mark's Basilica and Oaks winner Talent ranked as one of the best-bred offerings in the Tattersalls December Foal Sale catalogue and Ashbrittle Stud’s filly was duly the subject of the biggest bidding battle at Friday’s headline session.

Tom Goff, standing by the entrance besides the Coolmore crew, took on Shadwell’s Angus Gold, who stood behind the rope at the ringside. When the price reached 500,000gns Gold checked out of the running with a deflated shake of the head.

However, Jill Lamb, position in the bidders’ area to the left of the rostrum, wasn’t to be denied as, after a couple more back and forths, she delivered a firm nod that indicated a bid of 575,000gns. She signed the ticket on behalf of Newsells Park Stud.

The filly is the seventh foal out of Talent, winner of the Epsom Classic in 2013. The daughter of New Approach has bred two winners since retiring to the Ashbrittle paddocks, most notably the Group 2 Prix Corrida scorer Ambition, who also finished a neck second in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet.

“She’s an absolutely gorgeous filly and I fell in love with her as soon as I saw her,” said Lamb. “She looks very athletic and she’s got a wonderful page so I’m delighted to get her. We’ll race her and then she can come back to the stud. Even in a worst case scenario she’s going to be a broodmare.

"She has two Dubawi half-sisters breeding as well so she ticked every box for us. St Mark’s Basilica is the unknown quantity but of all the foals by him I’ve seen she’s the nicest by a long way.”

Having cost 1,300,000gns as a yearling St Mark’s Basilica went on to win five Group 1s during his time at Ballydoyle, namely the Dewhurst, Poule d'Essai des Poulains, Prix du Jockey Club, Coral-Eclipse and the Irish Champion Stakes. The Siyouni half-brother to Magna Grecia covered his first book at a fee of €65,000.

When asked if she had expected to have to spend such a significant sum to secure the filly, Lamb said: “Yes, I did. I watched everybody going into the ring and there was MV Magnier and Angus and everybody else and I thought ‘Oh my gosh!’. As well as the dread, that also gives you a bit of extra confidence.”

The filly’s sales-topping price not only makes her the most expensive member of St Mark’s Basilica's debut crop but also the most expensive foal sold in Europe or North America in 2023.

She was one of 59 six-figure lots on a day when 17,943,000gns changed hands. Aggregate sales were down 11 per cent compared to the corresponding session in 2022, which was topped by Juddmonte’s purchase of the Kingman half-sister to Chaldean at 1,000,000gns.

The average price for the session was down by 13 per cent at 95,950gns, while the median slipped by nine points to 62,000gns. The clearance rate bucked the broader trend by improving from 81 per cent 12 months ago to 87 per cent this time around as 187 foals sold from 216 offered.

Vandeek sibling stars

Having seen Coolmore colour bearer River Tiber finish behind Vandeek on two occasions this season, MV Magnier went to 450,000gns to secure the Starspangledbanner half-brother to the unbeaten Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes hero.

“He’s a lovely horse and in fairness to Kelly Thomas and everyone involved they’ve done a great job with him,” said Magnier. “Starspangled is doing great as well and this colt is a half-brother to a very good horse. We’re just glad that we can support the likes of the Thomases as it’s a good result for them. He’s a quality horse, a good mover and looks like he’ll be a fast, early horse type.”

The six-figure youngster was bred when his sire was standing at a fee of €35,000. Breeder Kelly Thomas of Maywood Stud reflected on watching the bidding unfold, saying: “It was surreal and I can’t actually remember what happened to be honest! We were hoping he would make an amount close to that so we’re really pleased. He’s been a superstar to rear so he’s made my life very easy, bar a few sleepless nights hoping that he hasn’t done himself a mischief.

“He and Vandeek are both beautiful individuals and the dam really stamps them so he’s cut from the same cloth. He’s probably a bit more forward than Vandeek was at this stage, and possibly has a bit of a stronger physique. But they both have the same wonderful temperament, and appetite for food and sleep!”

The colt is the seventh foal out of Mosa Mine, a daughter of Exceed And Excel from a family that is no stranger to Group 1 success. Granddam Baldemosa is a half-sister to Balbonella, winner of the Prix Robert Papin in 1996, the year before it was demoted from elite-level status. Balbonella went on to breed the July Cup and Prix Maurice de Gheest hero Anabaa.

Thomas bought into the family in 2005 with the 12,000gns purchase of Baldemosa. She then bred Mosa Mine, who was sold to David Brown as a yearling for £9,000 in 2008. Mosa Mine was brought back into the breeder’s broodmare band at a cost of just £800 three years later.

On plans for the proceeds of the transaction, Thomas said: “Hopefully we can use it wisely and aid some progression and carry on doing what we’re doing. We could definitely do with adding to our broodmare band as we have a couple of mares who are fairly close to retirement so we’ll be looking for a bit of fresh blood.”

She also revealed the plan was to breed a full-sibling to Vandeek, with Mosa Mine set to return to the source of the top-class two-year-old. “We hope to visit Havana Grey again,” said Thomas. “Hopefully we get a filly and then we can keep her!”

Celebrity sibling Vandeek also appeared at the December Foal Sale. He was sold to Childwickbury Stud for 52,000gns before returning to the following year’s December Yearling Sale, where he was added to Roderic Kavanagh’s Glending Stables breeze-up string at a cost of 42,000gns. His third spin through the sales proved by far his most productive as he jointly topped the Craven Breeze-Up Sale at 625,000gns when he was bought by Anthony Stroud, acting on behalf of KHK Racing.

Juddmonte join the fray

The top of the market was dominated by end-users and Juddmonte made their presence felt with a trio of big-money purchases. First the operation went to 350,000gns for the Kingman colt out of Golden Pelican from Hazelwood Bloodstock before bidding an even punchier 425,000gns for the son of Wootton Bassett and Poet's Vanity from Langton Stud. The haul was added to with the 240,000gns acquisition of the Kingman colt out of Heartwarming offered by Whitsbury Manor Stud.

Poet's Vanity not only won the Oh So Sharp Stakes but is a sibling to the Group 3-winning sprinter Lesson In Humility, who in turn bred high-achieving talents Coach House and Tiger Moth. Juddmonte’s general manager Simon Mockridge explained the 500,000gns purchase of this colt’s Lope De Vega half-sister 12 months ago helped inform the acquisition.

“We bought the Lope De Vega half-sister here last year and we think she’s one of our nicest at home,” said Mockridge. “This is a nice horse, a bit later as a May foal, but very well balanced, compact and a great walker. Wootton Bassett has had a very good year and this made a lot of sense to us. This foal is out of a very good mare.”

Mockridge went on to explain that the cross the Kingman colt is bred on played a part in the buying team’s thinking, as he is out of an unraced Galileo sister to black type winners Ernest Hemingway and South Sea Pearl.

“The Kingman was very well presented, Hazelwood do a terrific job and their horses are always very well turned out whether they are producing foals or yearlings,” he said. “This foal has size and scope, which is just what we need, and he has a great page. The cross is unbelievable and has produced 15 per cent stakes winners-to-runners and just made a lot of sense to us. Kingman has had a fantastic year with four Group 1 winners. He's the leading sire of three-year-old stakes winners.”

Bay Bridge brother bound for Godolphin

Anthony Stroud stepped up to the mark when West Blagdon Stud presented the brother to Champion Stakes scorer Bay Bridge, with the New Bay colt added to the Godolphin fold at 375,000gns.

“He’s for Godolphin,” said Stroud. “He’s a really attractive colt and a full-brother to a very good horse. It’s a great stud to buy off because they produce such good horses. We’re delighted to buy him.”

The colt is out of Hayyona, a Multiplex half-sister to the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam winner Shimraan. The pedigree goes back to Aga Khan-bred Group 1 winners Shemaka and her descendent Shakeel.

Hayyona was raced with limited success by Prince Faisal and joined James Wigan’s broodmare band at a cost of just 18,000gns in 2013.

“I thought he might make a bit more but I’m delighted with where he’s gone,” said Wigan. “It’s a little difficult to compare the two as the own brother didn’t come to the sale, but they’re similar in some ways. Bay Bridge is possibly a little bigger but this horse is very light-footed, he’s a very good mover. He’s never been a moment’s trouble. I thought he was a lovely colt.”

Bay Bridge is from New Bay’s debut crop, meaning he was bred at a fee of €20,000. His exploits contributed the sire’s fee rising to €37,500 in the year his younger brother was conceived. The Ballylinch Stud resident will stand his second consecutive season at €75,000 in 2024.

Wigan also confirmed that Bay Bridge, who is owned in partnership with Ballylinch Stud, had been retired from racing, although he was unable to reveal any further details. He said: “He’s going to stud and the deal is in the process of being agreed. I can’t say anything more at the moment but he’ll definitely be going to stud.”

Godolphin also went to 350,000gns for the Ghaiyyath filly out of Rocana from Derek Veitch’s Ringfort Stud. The filly is a half-sister to Chester Vase winner Youth Spirit and Feilden Stakes scorer Canberra Legend.

Amo in action

Juddmonte were also involved when Whitsbury Manor Stud presented the Kingman three-parts brother to Dragon Symbol, but on that occasion they had to give best when Alex Elliott moved the price to 360,000gns.

“He’s been bought for Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing and he’s been bought to race,” said Elliott. “It’s great to see some end users here today rather than just pinhookers. For the quality of bloodstock here, for these horses to be going racing is good to see.”

On what prompted the six-figure purchase, Elliott said: “The mare is unbelievable. She’s just about produced a champion by Cable Bay and she’s also bred a good runner by Adaay. This colt is a three-parts brother to Dragon Symbol but he’s by Kingman, who’s an elite stallion.

“I can imagine if we’d tried to buy him as a yearling he’d have cost a good bit more. The brother [by Havana Grey] made 600,000gns this year [to Godolphin] after being pinhooked last year for 250,000gns. I know it’s a helluva lot of money but hopefully we’ve got ourselves a fair deal.”

Elliott also signed at 260,000gns for the Showcasing half-brother to 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean, the son of Frankel who was recently added to the stallion roster at Juddmonte’s Banstead Manor Stud.

The Showcasing colt is also a brother to Mill Reef Stakes winner Alkumait, a member of the Capital Stud stallion ranks, and the Listed-winning and Group 1-placed sprinter Get Ahead. The last-named individual is set to play a leading role when she is offered as Lot 1,813 during Tuesday’s Sceptre Session of the December Mare Sale.

The Showcasing colt is the latest of Suelita’s progeny to hit the market and takes the daughter of Dutch Art’s youngstock receipts to 2,637,000gns. Although she has gone on to achieve big things at paddocks, Suelita was bought by Whitsbury Manor’s Chris Harper for just 21,500gns in 2013.

The December Foal Sale concludes on Saturday with the fourth and final session starting at 10am.

