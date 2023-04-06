Sprinter Sacre relation and eyecatching bumper winner for sale online with Auctav

Two promising performers who made their mark on the track last weekend are for sale online with Auctav on Friday.

Jumper Sacré, from the Sprinter Sacré family, finished runner-up to Gringo Du Berlais at Fontainebleau in a 2m11/2f hurdles contest on Saturday, while Johannes went one better a day later in a 2m bumper at Saumur, winning impressively by nine and a half lengths.

Johannes, a son of French Fifteen, is out of the Verglas mare Jaillissante, so is a half-brother to moneyspinning five-time winner and Listed-placed Jasnin.

Among French Fifteen’s progeny with staying power are French King and Mutabahi, while he can also turn up decent sprinters like Sestilio Jet.

His dam is a full-sister to dual Listed winner and Group-placedJoursanvault and has already produced five winners headed by Jasnin.

Trainer Mathieu Brasme said: "He’s a very nice horse and easy to train. He's 16.1 hands. Johannes has a very good mindset and is very tough.

“I was expecting a good debut. He has a big heart and his jockey gave him the perfect ride. He's an excellent walker. He obviously has potential for jumping, but I don't train in that discipline.”

Jumper Sacre, meanwhile, was making his second start over hurdles at Fontainebleau, The son of Triple Threat was beaten by a brother to champions Bonito and Nikita Du Berlais, with the first two nine lengths clear.

Jumper Sacre: 16.2 hands and from the family of the awesome Sprinter Sacre Credit: Laura Gomez

The maternal family is that of the great Sprinter Sacré, with Jumper Sacre’s dam Belle Et Sacree having already produced three winners.

Triple Threat has sired the Group winner Sans Bruit, the Listed-paced Pacific One and three-time winner Purprod Boiz, as well as promising sorts like Rosa Kleb and Jau Ker Sapi.

Jumper Sacre’s trainer Erwan Grall said: "He has beautiful and big strides, is pleasant to ride and very easy to train. He jumps very well and is 16.2 hands.

“He doesn't like very heavy tracks - he favours soft ground. He is still a novice and can follow all the speeds, which will be particularly suitable for races in England or Ireland."

The pair are selling on from 6-6.30pm local time, so 5.5.30pm BST.

