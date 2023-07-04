Something for everyone: major jumps concerns and big international Flat buyers circle ahead of Arqana Summer Sale

It is probably no coincidence that Arqana market these two days in Deauville as simply the Summer Sale. Trying to give a more detailed description would involve far too many words to be catchy, while “mixed” would undersell just what a potent combination the catalogue brings together.

If Tuesday’s well-attended breezes were anything to go by, the opening section of two-year-old Flat-bred horses will attract plenty of interest, with many of the major vendors represented across 70-plus lots.

Last year the top two breezers catalogued were bought on behalf of Saudi interests, including a son of Exceed And Excel consigned by Thomond O’Mara’s Knockanglass Stables

Recent O’Mara graduates in the news have included Norfolk Stakes runner-up Malc and Wonder Legend, and his three-strong draft were well sought out after the breezes during a busy round of inspections in Yard B.

Buyers were out in force during Tueday's breezes in Deauville Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“Arqana always organise their breezes well,” said O’Mara. “We’ve had some good successes here and we’ve sold some good horses out of this sale so it definitely has its place. It just gives a chance to those that need a little bit more time."

Knockanglass will send the very first lot into the ring on Wednesday - a Sea The Stars colt out of an unraced Invincible Spirit daughter of Roger Charlton's excellent racemare, Sea Of Heartbreak - as well as the last hip number in the breeze-up section, a son of Ten Sovereigns from the family of Order Of St George and Aspetar.

In between those two O’Mara is looking forward to a colt by Sea The Moon, sire of last Sunday’s German Derby winner, Fantastic Moon.

“It’s fantastic what happened in Hamburg,” said O’Mara. “We’ve got a nice colt and he breezed well so hopefully there’ll be a few people trying to buy him.”

Thomond O'Mara: "this sale gives a chance to those that need a little bit more time" Credit: Patrick McCann

On the other side of the coin, agent Nicolas de Watrigant will be hoping to secure a couple of two-year-olds that can still make an impression this year, as he has done on a number of occasions in the past.

The Mandore Agency principal said: “Obviously the breeze-up section is what I’m mainly concerned with and I’ve had some success here with horses like Fighter In The Win with Simone Brogi, who was black type in France and then sold to the United States.

“Every year we manage to find an interesting colt or a filly that has, through no fault of their own, missed a date at the good breeze-ups earlier in the year and which have taken a bit more time. There are definitely good opportunities to be found here and you need to be here on the ground and putting in the work.”

The concluding part of Thursday’s second session is devoted to Flat horses in training, with wild card lots consigned by Andre Fabre, Jean-Claude Rouget and Fabrice Chappet, as well as a 13-strong draft from the Aga Khan Studs.

History suggests that, while European breeders and owners from the Middle East and Australia will be looking to keep at least some of those horses on the Flat, the major jumping concerns in Britain and Ireland will be on the hunt for future stars.

Joey Logan began buying at Arqana for Caldwell Construction in 2020 Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Indeed the sheer variety on offer at Arqana is demonstrated by the second half on Wednesday’s opening day being given over to two- and three-year-old stores, while Thursday also features breeding stock and horses in training for the jumping vocation.

Among those dodging the unseasonal showers on Tuesday was Joey Logan, a frequent player at the higher end of the Arqana jumps market on behalf of Andrew and Gemma Brown, as well as trainer Christian Williams.

Following a string of ultra-competitive sales at home, both are hoping to strike lucky in Deauville.

“We came over during Covid and we’ve been lucky ever since,” said Logan. “We bought Fil D’Or, Jazzy Matty; a very nice bunch of horses here and have been very lucky.”

Logan added: “It was very hard to buy horses in Ireland this year. The Land Rover [Goffs Arkle Sale] was very busy and the Derby Sale was very busy so the higher end was very tough. There were a lot of big punters there and they were getting stuck in. This sale has been very lucky for us so hopefully we can try and pick up a couple this week.”

Williams will be hoping to unearth a few more treasures that might not attract the eye of agents fixated on size and scope.

Christian Williams is hoping to unearth some less obvious talent at Arqana Credit: Edward Whitaker

Williams said: “My luck is through buying a smaller type of horse; Win My Wings, Cap Du Nord, Kittys Light; they would never have been a sales horse. So you never know.

“It looks a strong catalogue but it’s going to be very tough to buy a nice horse I would have thought, with the French trainers here, while the the pinhooking boys did very well at the Derby, Land Rover and at Doncaster.”

Williams added: “Even those store horses in Ireland, most people are going round asking for the French horses to be pulled out and the French breeding looks very strong at the moment. They’re good, forward horses and there’s always a chance that the pinhooking boys are looking to buy big horses for the bigger trainers and that the smaller ones can end up being a better racehorse.”

Selling begins at 11am French time both this morning and on Thursday morning.

