Shares and breeding rights in Galiway, Sealiway and Cracksman among Arqana Online Sale highlights

Arqana's Online Sale on Tuesday wraps up the Deauville-based auction house's 2023 season, with the nine lots made up of breeding rights and shares in a number of exciting stallions.

Taking place from 3-5pm local time (2-4pm GMT), a 1-70th and 1-60th share respectively in Galiway and his dual Group 1-winning son Sealiway feature in the sale.

Galiway, who heads the Haras de Colleville roster at a fee of €30,000 for 2024, is responsible for 16 individual black-type winners, headed by eight Group winners and six Listed winners.

His two Group 1 scorers are brothers in the shape of aforementioned Sealiway, winner of the 2021 Champion Stakes and 2020 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, and Sunway, who struck in this year's Criterium International for the David Menuisier yard.

Sealiway stood his first season at Haras de Beaumont in 2023 and was France's busiest sire, covering 166 mares. His 2024 fee remains unchanged at €12,000.

A breeding right in Cracksman is also among the Arqana Online Sale highlights Credit: Edward Whitaker

A 1-100th share in Haras du Hoguenet's new recruit Jigme is also available.

The three-year-old son of Motivator bowed out of his racing career with an emphatic top-level success in the Prix Cambaceres at Auteuil in November. From the quality Aga Khan family of Sinndar, he debuts in 2024 at a fee of €8,000.

Also available are breeding rights to Cracksman, the leading sire in France this year by prize-money thanks to his Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Prix du Jockey Club-winning son Ace Impact, and Harry Angel.

Both Dalham Hall-based sires have top-level winners to their name, with Harry Angel's son Tom Kitten winning the Spring Champion Stakes at Randwick in October.

Haras d'Etreham's promising first-season sire City Light has a 1-60th share catalogued as lot 7, while there are breeding rights to Darley's unbeaten juvenile and Poule d'Essai des Poulains hero Victor Ludorum, plus Haras de la Tuilerie's exciting young pair Latrobe and Goliath Du Berlais.

The catalogue can be viewed here.

